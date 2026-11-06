Want to Buy Digital Gold This Dhanteras? Here Are 5 Apps to Try

Dhanteras is considered an auspicious occasion to purchase gold, with many people buying the precious metal as a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. However, visiting jewellery stores can mean dealing with crowds, limited time to compare options, and the need to arrange for safe storage. Digital gold offers an online alternative. It allows users to buy gold in small amounts through apps on their smartphones. Several payment and fintech platforms offer this option, with some letting users start with as little as Re. 1.

What Is Digital Gold?

Digital gold is an online alternative to buying physical gold. It allows users to purchase gold in small quantities without having to take immediate physical delivery or arrange for storage at home. When a user buys digital gold, the corresponding amount of physical gold is held in a vault by the platform's partner. Users can track their holdings digitally and, depending on the service, sell their gold or redeem it for physical coins and bars.

Digital gold is available through several payment and fintech apps, often in partnership with providers such as SafeGold and MMTC-PAMP.

Benefits and Risks of Digital Gold

Like any investment, digital gold has benefits as well as risks that users should understand before putting their money into it.

Benefits

Convenient Purchases: Digital gold can be bought through a smartphone app without visiting a jewellery store. Some platforms allow users to start with very small amounts, making it easier to accumulate gold over time. Storage Convenience: The gold purchased is stored in vaults through the platform's partner, so users do not have to keep the equivalent amount of physical gold at home. Flexible Buying and Selling: Depending on the platform's terms, users can buy gold in small amounts and sell their holdings online. Some services also offer redemption in the form of physical gold coins or bars.

Risks

Limited Regulatory Protection: Digital gold products offered by online platforms are not regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as securities or commodity derivatives. In November 2025, SEBI cautioned that such products may expose investors to counterparty and operational risks, and that investor protection mechanisms available under the securities market framework do not apply to them. Additional Redemption Charges: Converting digital gold into physical coins or bars may involve minting, delivery, and other charges. Minimum redemption quantities may also apply, depending on the provider. Platform and Provider Risks: Digital gold depends on the platform and its partner to maintain records, store the underlying gold, and process transactions or redemptions. Buyers should check the provider's terms, charges, and redemption conditions before investing.

Here are five apps you can try if you are considering buying digital gold this Dhanteras.

5 Apps to Buy Digital Gold This Dhanteras

1. PhonePe

PhonePe offers digital gold investments in partnership with SafeGold and MMTC-PAMP. Users can start investing with as little as Re. 1. This makes it a great option for those who want to accumulate gold gradually rather than make a large purchase at once. The gold is stored securely through its partners, and users can buy or sell their holdings through the app. PhonePe's digital gold offering also benefits from its security measures and the convenience of managing transactions alongside other payments within the same app.

2. Jar

Jar is designed around the idea of saving small amounts regularly. The app rounds off users' daily expenses and invests the spare change in digital gold, helping them build up a holding through frequent, smaller contributions. It also supports the accumulation of gold over time, with storage handled through vault arrangements. This automated approach can appeal to beginners and small investors who may find it easier to save when they do not have to make a separate investment manually.

3. Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay allows users to purchase digital gold in partnership with SafeGold. Users can buy gold instantly using their Amazon Pay balance or UPI, making the process convenient for those who already use Amazon's payment services. The gold is stored in insured vaults through its partner, and users can redeem their holdings as physical gold coins or bars, subject to the applicable terms and charges. Its integration with Amazon Pay also means users can access the service within an app they may already use for shopping and payments.

4. Google Pay

Google Pay offers digital gold investments in partnership with MMTC-PAMP. Users can check real-time gold prices and make transactions within the Google Pay app, without installing a separate application for digital gold. This makes it a convenient option for existing Google Pay users who want to buy gold digitally while continuing to use the app for everyday payments.

5. Airtel Payments Bank Digital Gold

Airtel Payments Bank offers digital gold in partnership with SafeGold, allowing users to invest in 24-karat gold through its services. Users can purchase gold using their Airtel Payments Bank wallet and access the offering through the bank's digital platform. The service also supports instant gold redemption, subject to the applicable terms. Its integration with Airtel Payments Bank and Airtel Wallet can make it convenient for existing users who want to manage digital gold purchases alongside their other transactions.