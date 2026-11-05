Oppo Executive Says Find N7 Foldable Phone Will Launch in Europe: Report

Oppo is reportedly preparing to launch its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Find N7. While the launch timeline is not officially revealed, an Oppo executive has reportedly confirmed plans to launch it in Europe. The Oppo Find N7 is likely to arrive as a successor to the Find N6, which debuted in March 2026. It could come with a wider foldable design and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

Oppo Find N7 Confirmed to Launch in Europe

Bulgarian publication Nixanbal reports that Dimitar Mitov, Sales and Key Account Manager at Oppo Bulgaria, confirmed that the Oppo Find N7 will launch in Europe. Bulgaria is also likely to be among the markets to receive the handset. This could mark the company's first Find N-series smartphone to arrive in the Bulgarian market.

This would mark a shift in Oppo's global launch strategy. The Oppo Find N6 was not launched in Europe. With the Find N7, the Chinese smartphone maker could expand its presence in the premium foldable segment across European markets. This would allow the device to compete with iPhone Duo and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series in Europe.

Oppo Find N7 is rumoured to come with a wider foldable design. It could run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset and have a 6,500mAh battery. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter.

It is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2027. Oppo Find N6, for comparison, was released in March this year with a starting price of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,34,200). It has an 8.12-inch inner screen and a 6.62-inch AMOLED cover screen. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It features a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor and has a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.