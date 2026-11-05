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Oppo Executive Says Find N7 Foldable Phone Will Launch in Europe: Report

Oppo Find N7 is expected to be the company's first Find N-series smartphone to arrive in the Bulgarian market.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 November 2026 14:48 IST
Oppo Executive Says Find N7 Foldable Phone Will Launch in Europe: Report

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N6 has a 200-megapixel primary camera

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Highlights
  • Oppo is reportedly preparing to launch its next-generation foldable phone
  • Oppo has been strengthening its premium smartphone portfolio in Europe
  • Upcoming foldable could feature a wider aspect ratio than its predecessor
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Oppo is reportedly preparing to launch its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Find N7. While the launch timeline is not officially revealed, an Oppo executive has reportedly confirmed plans to launch it in Europe. The Oppo Find N7 is likely to arrive as a successor to the Find N6, which debuted in March 2026. It could come with a wider foldable design and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

Oppo Find N7 Confirmed to Launch in Europe

Bulgarian publication Nixanbal reports that Dimitar Mitov, Sales and Key Account Manager at Oppo Bulgaria, confirmed that the Oppo Find N7 will launch in Europe. Bulgaria is also likely to be among the markets to receive the handset. This could mark the company's first Find N-series smartphone to arrive in the Bulgarian market.

This would mark a shift in Oppo's global launch strategy. The Oppo Find N6 was not launched in Europe. With the Find N7, the Chinese smartphone maker could expand its presence in the premium foldable segment across European markets. This would allow the device to compete with iPhone Duo and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series in Europe.

Oppo Find N7 is rumoured to come with a wider foldable design. It could run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset and have a 6,500mAh battery. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter.

It is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2027. Oppo Find N6, for comparison, was released in March this year with a starting price of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,34,200). It has an 8.12-inch inner screen and a 6.62-inch AMOLED cover screen. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It features a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor and has a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

OPPO Find N6

OPPO Find N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design and built quality
  • Hinge feels solid
  • Bright LTPO OLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Dependable cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Oppo AI Pen not included
  • Limited availability
  • Speaker quality could be better
Read detailed OPPO Find N6 review
Display (Primary) 8.12-inch
Cover Display 6.62-inch
Cover Resolution 1140x2616 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2480x2248 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo Find N7, Oppo Find N7 Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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