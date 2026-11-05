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  • Samsung Galaxy Buds T1 Fitness Earbuds Receive FCC Certification Ahead of Expected 2027 Launch

Samsung Galaxy Buds T1 Fitness Earbuds Receive FCC Certification Ahead of Expected 2027 Launch

The Galaxy T1 earbuds could feature a workout-focused design

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 November 2026 14:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds T1 Fitness Earbuds Receive FCC Certification Ahead of Expected 2027 Launch

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (pictured) TWS earbuds

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Highlights
  • The Galaxy Buds T1 are internally referred to as the ‘Buds Canal 5’
  • These earbuds may have a ear hook design aimed at fitness enthusiasts
  • We now have details about their range, design and charging case
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Samsung fitness-focussed Galaxy Buds, which have appeared in previous leaks have now visited the FCC. Currently referred to as the ‘Galaxy Buds T1', these earbuds are said to have ear hook design, aimed at runners and fitness enthusiasts. Previous reports point out that the earbuds were being referred to as the ‘Buds Canal 5' internally at Samsung. The new FCC certification now provides more details about Samsung's mystery earbuds like its design, Bluetooth capabilities and battery details.

Samsung Galaxy Buds T1 TWS Get FCC Certification Revealing New Details

According to Android Authority, Samsung's mystery TWS earbuds have received their FCC certification in the US. While the listing reveals basic information like its ‘SM-R545' model number, we do get a better idea about their design, Bluetooth capability and battery life.

The filings for the certification oddly cover both earbuds individually. Collectively, the buds received their individual certification on November 4. The charging case, according to the source, has its own individual model number: EP-QR545.

During testing, the TWS were able to achieve a Bluetooth range exceeding 14.5 metres. These tests were conducted in a laboratory. Android Authority was also able to confirm a 3.85V battery and 5V charging input via the cradle. The filing also shows an image of the ear hook type design, which reminds us of the Powerbeats Pro 2, we reviewed earlier. There's also schematics of a flat case showing a button and a lanyard hole for attaching a wrist strap. Given the slew of certifications the source claims that the earbuds may launch in 2027.

In a previous report, the same earbuds were being referred to as the ‘Buds Canal 5' internally, but it was confirmed back then that they would get a different name. SamMobile had also shared an image revealing the ear hook design of the earbuds with in-ear tips.

Back then, the buds were said to launch with a charging case and that it would support USB Type-C charging. The same report also hinted at ingress protection rating and that the fitness-friendly earbuds would also pack active noise cancellation (ANC).

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Solid sound quality
  • Heart rate sensor
  • Great for workouts
  • Class-leading battery life
  • Works both with Android and iOS devices
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Case is larger compared to other TWS in the market
  • ANC could have been better
  • Only gets IPX4 rating
Read detailed Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds Canal 5, Samsung Galaxy Buds T1, Samsung
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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