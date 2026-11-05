Samsung fitness-focussed Galaxy Buds, which have appeared in previous leaks have now visited the FCC. Currently referred to as the ‘Galaxy Buds T1', these earbuds are said to have ear hook design, aimed at runners and fitness enthusiasts. Previous reports point out that the earbuds were being referred to as the ‘Buds Canal 5' internally at Samsung. The new FCC certification now provides more details about Samsung's mystery earbuds like its design, Bluetooth capabilities and battery details.

Samsung Galaxy Buds T1 TWS Get FCC Certification Revealing New Details

According to Android Authority, Samsung's mystery TWS earbuds have received their FCC certification in the US. While the listing reveals basic information like its ‘SM-R545' model number, we do get a better idea about their design, Bluetooth capability and battery life.

The filings for the certification oddly cover both earbuds individually. Collectively, the buds received their individual certification on November 4. The charging case, according to the source, has its own individual model number: EP-QR545.

During testing, the TWS were able to achieve a Bluetooth range exceeding 14.5 metres. These tests were conducted in a laboratory. Android Authority was also able to confirm a 3.85V battery and 5V charging input via the cradle. The filing also shows an image of the ear hook type design, which reminds us of the Powerbeats Pro 2, we reviewed earlier. There's also schematics of a flat case showing a button and a lanyard hole for attaching a wrist strap. Given the slew of certifications the source claims that the earbuds may launch in 2027.

In a previous report, the same earbuds were being referred to as the ‘Buds Canal 5' internally, but it was confirmed back then that they would get a different name. SamMobile had also shared an image revealing the ear hook design of the earbuds with in-ear tips.

Back then, the buds were said to launch with a charging case and that it would support USB Type-C charging. The same report also hinted at ingress protection rating and that the fitness-friendly earbuds would also pack active noise cancellation (ANC).