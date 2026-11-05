Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to debut in early 2027. The chipset choice for the upcoming lineup, likely to include the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra, has been a major talking point recently, with rumours previously suggesting a dual-chip strategy. A new listing on the NBD trade data platform suggests the Galaxy S27 Ultra will ship with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. The database also reveals the chipset details for the other three models in the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S27 series.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Chipset Details Surface Online

The import and export records on NBD (via Notebookcheck) for European variants of the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra reveal respective chipsets.

The listings identify the Galaxy S27 (SM-S952B/DS) and Galaxy S27+ (SM-S956B/DS) with Samsung's in-house Exynos 2700 chipset. The Galaxy S27 Pro, on the other hand, (SM-S957B/DS) is listed with Qualcomm's SM8950 chip, indicating Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

By contrast, the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra (SM-S958B/DS) features the SM8975 chipset, which is associated with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.

The NBD listing suggests that Samsung could reserve the most premium Qualcomm chipset for its flagship Ultra model. The NBD records also mention 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage for all four smartphones. As per the listing, the Pro could feature a lower-tier processor than the Galaxy S27 Ultra, despite being part of the same lineup.

The Galaxy S27 is listed with a 6.3-inch display, while the Galaxy S27+ is shown with a 6.7-inch screen. The Galaxy S27 Pro could sport a 6.5-inch display, whereas the Galaxy S27 Ultra is listed with a larger 6.9-inch panel.

Samsung has yet to officially announce the Galaxy S27 series or confirm its chipset lineup. The Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra are rumoured to feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. The smartphones are expected to debut in early 2027 at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, but the reported specifications should be treated with a pinch of salt until the company makes an official announcement.