1Password is rolling out a new feature that will make it easier to access specific passwords and codes based on your location. The latest version of 1Password for iOS and Android now includes support for adding location information to items. The app will show relevant items when a user is in a particular location. Similarly, you can also view the location of specific items on a map. 1Password says the mobile apps will check for these details locally, and location information will never leave the device.

1Password to Display Items on Default Screen Based on Location Information

The password management service states that the concept of displaying items in a user's vault based on their location emerged during a hackathon. The password management service says it developed the feature in order to surface relevant information when they are at work, at home, or other important locations. The location-specific item feature was tested via 1Password Labs, and it is now available to all users on the platform.

Location-based items on the app's home screen (left) and the map view

Photo Credit: 1Password

One of the biggest benefits of location-based items in a password manager is the ability to view information without searching for it. When a user is in a specific location, the 1Password app will show them relevant passwords, codes, or relevant documents stored inside their vault.

For example, if you add the location of your home to your Wi-Fi network, 1Password will show you that entry on the default screen when you open the app. Similarly, if you visit a clinic or hospital, 1Password will show you any health-related documents or information stored in your vault.

Another advantage of using the new location-specific item feature is that you won't need to remember the name of that entry. This can be useful if you have several hundred entries over the years and forget what the names of some entries are while logging in to a particular app or website.

1Password says that it will preserve user privacy by storing item location data on a user's smartphone. Similarly, the password manager will only look up item locations via the same device, and no location information is stored by the service. The feature is already live, and users can edit specific passwords, codes, documents, and other entries on 1Password to add location data on the service.