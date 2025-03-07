Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • 1Password Update Adds Ability to Add Locations to Items With Corresponding Map View

1Password Update Adds Ability to Add Locations to Items With Corresponding Map View

You can now see relevant entries on the 1Password home screen, based on your location.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 7 March 2025 14:00 IST
1Password Update Adds Ability to Add Locations to Items With Corresponding Map View

Photo Credit: 1Password

1Password users can now add locations to specific items which appear under the Nearby section

Highlights
  • 1Password has been updated with support for location-based item sharing
  • The feature is available on 1Password for iOS and Android
  • Items with locations will be shown on the 1Password home screen
Advertisement

1Password is rolling out a new feature that will make it easier to access specific passwords and codes based on your location. The latest version of 1Password for iOS and Android now includes support for adding location information to items. The app will show relevant items when a user is in a particular location. Similarly, you can also view the location of specific items on a map. 1Password says the mobile apps will check for these details locally, and location information will never leave the device.

1Password to Display Items on Default Screen Based on Location Information

The password management service states that the concept of displaying items in a user's vault based on their location emerged during a hackathon. The password management service says it developed the feature in order to surface relevant information when they are at work, at home, or other important locations. The location-specific item feature was tested via 1Password Labs, and it is now available to all users on the platform.

1password location items inline 1Password

Location-based items on the app's home screen (left) and the map view
Photo Credit: 1Password

 

One of the biggest benefits of location-based items in a password manager is the ability to view information without searching for it. When a user is in a specific location, the 1Password app will show them relevant passwords, codes, or relevant documents stored inside their vault.

For example, if you add the location of your home to your Wi-Fi network, 1Password will show you that entry on the default screen when you open the app. Similarly, if you visit a clinic or hospital, 1Password will show you any health-related documents or information stored in your vault.

Another advantage of using the new location-specific item feature is that you won't need to remember the name of that entry. This can be useful if you have several hundred entries over the years and forget what the names of some entries are while logging in to a particular app or website.

1Password says that it will preserve user privacy by storing item location data on a user's smartphone. Similarly, the password manager will only look up item locations via the same device, and no location information is stored by the service. The feature is already live, and users can edit specific passwords, codes, documents, and other entries on 1Password to add location data on the service.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: 1Password, Location, Password Managers
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether and Most Altcoins See Losses Owing to Market Volatility

Related Stories

1Password Update Adds Ability to Add Locations to Items With Corresponding Map View
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Nadaaniyan, VidaaMuyarchi, Thandel, and More
  2. Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter, Shockwave Enduro Bike Launched
  3. Flipkart Announces Exchange Value Programme for Nothing Phone 3a Series
  4. OpenAI Might Charge Up to $20,000 a Month for Expert-Level AI Agents
  5. Realme 14 5G RAM, Storage Configurations and Colour Options Leaked
  6. Redmi Note 14S Price, Design, Colour Option, Key Features Leaked Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Alibaba’s Qwen Team Releases QwQ-32B Open-Source Reasoning Model, Said to Perform Similar to DeepSeek-R1
  2. Honor Magic 7 Mini With a Compact 6.3-inch Screen Reportedly in Development
  3. Vivo Y300i 5G Launch Date Set for March 14; Design, Colourways Teased
  4. Reddit Rolls Out Post Insights for Performance Analysis, Community Suggestions and Other Tools
  5. 1Password Update Adds Ability to Add Locations to Items With Corresponding Map View
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether and Most Altcoins See Losses Owing to Market Volatility
  7. RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business Announced, Standalone Expansion Launches This Summer
  8. Xiaomi 16 Pro to Feature 3D-Printed Metal Mid-Frame for Lower Weight, Better Thermal Performance: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. OpenAI Could Reportedly Charge Up to $20,000 a Month for Expert-Level AI Agents
  10. Realme 14 5G Tipped to Launch Globally Soon; RAM, Storage Configurations and Colour Options Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »