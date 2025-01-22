How to Check WiFi Password on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ methodshop
Has it ever happened that you are trying to connect a new device to your wi-fi and you suddenly forgot the password? For many users, remembering the WiFi password can be a hassle, especially when connecting new devices or sharing access with guests. Fortunately, there are straightforward methods to retrieve your WiFi password. In this blog, you can learn how to check your wi-fi password on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. This guide will walk you through each method step-by-step.
On Android devices, the method to check your WiFi password varies depending on the version of the operating system you are using. Here's how to find it:
For Android 10 and Above:
This method is convenient for sharing access, as others can connect by simply scanning the QR code.
Apple restricts direct access to saved WiFi passwords on iPhones, but there are alternative methods:
Windows makes it easy to retrieve saved WiFi passwords with these methods:
Using the Control Panel:
Using Command Prompt:
Type the following command:
‘netsh wlan show profile name="YourWiFiName" key=clear
macOS users can easily retrieve saved WiFi passwords using the following method:
Once confirmed, the saved password will appear in plain text.
Only individuals with access to connected devices or those with administrative privileges to the router can view the saved password. Secure passwords and robust router settings can prevent unauthorised access.
A strong WiFi password should:
Some Android apps, such as WiFi Password Viewer, can retrieve saved passwords but may require root access. For other platforms, built-in features like Keychain Access or Command Prompt are more secure and reliable options.
If you don't have admin access to your router, retrieving the password will depend on accessing a connected device. Using saved credentials on Android, iOS, Windows, or macOS (as described above) can provide the password without needing router-level access.
If you can't retrieve the password using the methods mentioned, reset the router to its default settings. This will restore the default Wi-Fi password, which is usually printed on the router. Note that resetting will erase custom configurations, so you'll need to set up the network again.
Wi-Fi passwords can be vulnerable if weak security protocols (like WEP) are used or if the password is easy to guess. To prevent this, always use WPA3 or WPA2 encryption, create strong passwords, and regularly update your router's firmware.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement