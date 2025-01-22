How to Check WiFi Password on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS

Has it ever happened that you are trying to connect a new device to your wi-fi and you suddenly forgot the password? For many users, remembering the WiFi password can be a hassle, especially when connecting new devices or sharing access with guests. Fortunately, there are straightforward methods to retrieve your WiFi password. In this blog, you can learn how to check your wi-fi password on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. This guide will walk you through each method step-by-step.

How to Check WiFi Password on Android

On Android devices, the method to check your WiFi password varies depending on the version of the operating system you are using. Here's how to find it:

For Android 10 and Above:

Open the Settings app. Tap on Network & Internet. Select Internet and locate your connected WiFi network. Tap the gear icon next to the network name. Press the Share button (this appears as a QR code icon). Authenticate using your device's unlock code or biometrics if prompted. The WiFi password will appear below the QR code.

This method is convenient for sharing access, as others can connect by simply scanning the QR code.

How to Check WiFi Password on iOS

Apple restricts direct access to saved WiFi passwords on iPhones, but there are alternative methods:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone Tap on Wi-Fi to view the list of available networks. Find the WiFi network you are currently connected to and tap the "i" icon (information icon) next to it. Tap on the Password field. You will be prompted to authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID, or your device passcode. Once authenticated, the password will be displayed. You can tap Copy to share it with others or write it down.

How to Check WiFi Password on Windows

Windows makes it easy to retrieve saved WiFi passwords with these methods:

Using the Control Panel:

Open the Control Panel and go to Network and Sharing Center. Click on your active WiFi connection name. In the new window, select Wireless Properties. Switch to the Security tab. Check the box labelled Show characters to reveal the password.

Using Command Prompt:

Open Command Prompt as an administrator.

Type the following command:

‘netsh wlan show profile name="YourWiFiName" key=clear

Replace YourWiFiName with your network name Press Enter. Look for the line labelled Key Content, which displays the password.

How to Check WiFi Password on macOS

macOS users can easily retrieve saved WiFi passwords using the following method:

Open Keychain Access (found in Applications > Utilities). Use the search bar to find your WiFi network name. Double-click the network entry. Check the box labelled Show Password. Enter your Mac's administrator password to confirm.

Once confirmed, the saved password will appear in plain text.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who can see my Wi-Fi password?

Only individuals with access to connected devices or those with administrative privileges to the router can view the saved password. Secure passwords and robust router settings can prevent unauthorised access.

What is a good Wi-Fi password?

A strong WiFi password should:

Be at least 12-16 characters long.

Include uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers, and special symbols.

Avoid personal details or common words that are easy to guess.

Which app can find Wi-Fi passwords?

Some Android apps, such as WiFi Password Viewer, can retrieve saved passwords but may require root access. For other platforms, built-in features like Keychain Access or Command Prompt are more secure and reliable options.

How can I recover my Wi-Fi password without admin access?

If you don't have admin access to your router, retrieving the password will depend on accessing a connected device. Using saved credentials on Android, iOS, Windows, or macOS (as described above) can provide the password without needing router-level access.

What should I do if I forget my Wi-Fi password?

If you can't retrieve the password using the methods mentioned, reset the router to its default settings. This will restore the default Wi-Fi password, which is usually printed on the router. Note that resetting will erase custom configurations, so you'll need to set up the network again.

Can Wi-Fi passwords be hacked?

Wi-Fi passwords can be vulnerable if weak security protocols (like WEP) are used or if the password is easy to guess. To prevent this, always use WPA3 or WPA2 encryption, create strong passwords, and regularly update your router's firmware.