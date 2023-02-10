Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Alibaba Group Sells Remaining Stake in Paytm Worth Rs. 1,378 Crore

Alibaba Group Sells Remaining Stake in Paytm Worth Rs. 1,378 Crore

Paytm has been under pressure to turn profitable ever since its dismal listing in November 2021.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 February 2023 21:22 IST
Alibaba Group Sells Remaining Stake in Paytm Worth Rs. 1,378 Crore

Paytm's stock tumbled nearly 8 percent on Friday to close at Rs. 650.55

Highlights
  • Paytm recently posted its first-ever quarterly operating profit
  • In January, Alibaba sold a 3.1 percent stake in Paytm through block deal
  • Paytm is backed by China's Ant Group and Japan's SoftBank Group

China's Alibaba Group has sold its remaining stake in Indian digital payments firm Paytm for about Rs. 1,378 crore through a block deal, stock exchange data showed on Friday.

The exit comes days after Paytm posted its first-ever quarterly operating profit as a listed firm, nine months ahead of its own target.

Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce sold 21.4 million shares of Paytm on Friday at Rs. 642.74 apiece, a 9 percent discount to Thursday's close, NSE stock exchange data showed.

Paytm's stock tumbled nearly 8 percent on Friday to close at Rs. 650.55, but it is still up nearly 23 percent so far this year.

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte bought 5.42 million shares of Paytm at Rs. 640 on Friday, the data showed.

It was not immediately clear why Alibaba sold the stake. Paytm and Alibaba did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

In January, Alibaba sold a 3.1 percent stake in the company through a block deal worth $125 million (nearly Rs. 1,030 crore). Before that, the Chinese firm had a 6.26 percent stake in Paytm.

Paytm, which is also backed by China's Ant Group and Japan's SoftBank Group, has been under pressure to turn profitable ever since its dismal listing in November 2021.

The stock has declined around 70 percent since listing, and tumbled 60 percent in 2022.

Earlier this week, Macquarie Research double-upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "underperform", and bumped up the price target by around 80 percent to Rs. 800.

"Perhaps the last bear on the stock on sell side, we change our view and we double upgrade PaytM to outperform," Macquarie analyst Suresh Ganapathy said.

"We see a very visible change in approach of the management to deliver profits as evidenced by core EBIDTA profitability reported recently. We were earlier expecting losses to continue but at current rate of revenues and operating leverage kicking in, we expect accounting profits to be delivered by FY26."

© Thomson Reuters 2023

 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alibaba, Paytm, SoftBank
Nokia G22 Spotted on Geekbench Listing; Tipped to Feature Unisoc T606 SoC: All Details
Spotify Shares Rise After Reports of Activist Investor ValueAct Taking Stake
Featured video of the day
Google's New Chatbot Bard To Rival Microsoft's ChatGPT

Related Stories

Alibaba Group Sells Remaining Stake in Paytm Worth Rs. 1,378 Crore
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1, Ear Stick Get Big Valentine’s Day Discounts: See Prices
  2. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  3. OnePlus 11R 5G First Impressions: New 'Value' Flagship
  4. Google Pixel 7a Design Tipped by Protective Case Renders
  5. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G May Be Available at These Prices
  6. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos to Launch in India on This Date
  7. iQoo Neo 7 5G May Launch in India at This Price: Details
  8. These Ptron Earbuds with Up to 35-Hour Total Battery Life Only Cost Rs. 899
  9. Oppo Find N2 Flip Global Launch Event Date Announced: Details
  10. Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. RBI Permits Use of Mobile-Based UPI Payments for Travellers From G20 Nations
  2. Spotify Shares Rise After Reports of Activist Investor ValueAct Taking Stake
  3. Alibaba Group Sells Remaining Stake in Paytm Worth Rs. 1,378 Crore
  4. Nokia G22 Spotted on Geekbench Listing; Tipped to Feature Unisoc T606 SoC: All Details
  5. Redmi 12C Global Variant With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  6. Oppo Find N2 Flip Foldable Smartphone Launch Event Scheduled for February 15
  7. Sony NW-A306 Walkman Digital Audio Player With Hi-Res Wireless Audio, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Supreme Court Dismisses Google's Plea to Modify January 19 Order Upholding NCLAT Decision on CCI Penalty
  9. Government Said to Revoke Ban on LazyPay, Kissht, Other Fintech Firms
  10. ISRO Launches SSLV-D2 Mission Months After Facing Partial Failure
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.