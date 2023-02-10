Nokia G22, an upcoming smartphone from the Nokia G-series, has recently appeared on benchmarking website Geekbench, hinting at some of its key specifications. As per the listing, the smartphone could run on Stock Android based on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The Nokia G22 has been spotted to come with an octa-core 1.8GHz Unisoc T606 SoC. It could feature 4GB of RAM, as per the information provided by the listing on the benchmarking website. However, Nokia is yet to officially reveal the specifications and launch timeline of the Nokia G22. The phone will succeed the Nokia G21, which was launched in April 2022.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Nokia G22 has been spotted on the Geekbench certification site, hinting at the imminent launch of the smartphone. The listing has teased some of the key specifications of the purported Nokia G22, said to be powered by an octa-core 1.8GHz Unisoc T606 SoC paired with Mali-G57 GPU. The smartphone is hinted to come with 4GB RAM. As per the report, the upcoming smartphone has managed to score 308 points in the single-core test results, and 1094 points in the multi-core test results. For software, the upcoming Nokia G22 will run stock Android 12 out of the box with stock Android UI.

Apart from these, there are no further details available on the phone as of now. The company is yet to reveal its development. The phone will succeed the Nokia G21 that was launched last year in April. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Nokia G21 is powered by the same octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC.

It offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The Nokia G21 debuted with Android 11 OS and features a triple-camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro camera units. For selfies and video-calling, there is an 8-megapixel camera.

Further, the handset packs a 5,050mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Nokia G21 is priced at Rs. 12,999 in India and is available in Dusk and Nordic Blue colour options.

