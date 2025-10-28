Technology News
Ant Group Registers ‘Antcoin’ Trademark in Hong Kong as China Tightens Crypto Rules

Hong Kong’s flexible crypto policies attract Ant Group as Beijing ramps up restrictions.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2025 18:22 IST
Ant Group Registers 'Antcoin' Trademark in Hong Kong as China Tightens Crypto Rules

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Ban Daisy

Ant Group looks to Hong Kong for blockchain growth as China tightens crypto policy

Highlights
  • Ant Group files “Antcoin” under Cayman Islands entity
  • China expands crackdown on digital currency activity
  • Hong Kong leads Asia’s stablecoin and ETF approvals
Amidst increasing scrutiny on cryptocurrency-related activities in China, Alibaba-backed fintech giant Ant Group has moved to register the trademark “Antcoin” in Hong Kong, signalling its continued interest in blockchain digital assets despite growing restrictions from Beijing. The Cayman Islands filed the trademark on June 18, and it covers categories related to blockchain services and digital currencies. The decision reflects Ant Group's strategy to strengthen its hold in digital finance through Hong Kong's more flexible regulatory framework, even though mainland authorities are increasing scrutiny. 

Ant Group Strengthens Blockchain Focus Amidst Mainland Crypto Crackdown

The Hong Kong Economic Times reports that Ant Group has applied for multiple trademarks related to virtual assets, blockchain, and stablecoin services. The registration of the ‘Antcoin' trademark highlights the company's broader efforts to innovate within fintech while navigating a complex regulatory landscape. As per the official filings, the request originated from a subsidiary of the Ant Group, confirming its connection to the parent company's sustained investment in blockchain-based financial solutions. 

Meanwhile, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) has renewed its campaign against crypto activity. As per the reports, the central bank intends to step up efforts to stop the production, trading, and speculation of cryptocurrencies throughout the mainland in collaboration with law enforcement. The government has repeatedly warned that privately issued digital assets pose systemic financial risks, asserting that only stake-controlled platforms like the digital yuan meet official standards for safety and transparency. 

This action was taken in alignment with the earlier reports that Ant Group planned to apply for stablecoin licences in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Luxembourg. 

In contrast, Hong Kong continues to act as a testing ground for digital finance. A haven for international cryptocurrency companies amidst mainland restrictions, the city recently authorised Asia's first spot Solana ETF and opened applications for stablecoin issuance licences. Ant Group and other tech companies, including JD.com, had expressed interest in these opportunities, though many have slowed their crypto ventures due to Beijing's growing oversight and policy uncertainty. 

The Antcoin filing highlights China's developing fintech ecosystem's potential as well as its need for caution. While Hong Kong provides room for experimentation, mainland regulations continue to limit how far companies can go. For Ant Group, the decision represents a strategic attempt to remain active in blockchain development while staying aligned with China's increasingly strict stance on cryptocurrencies. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 
Further reading: Alibaba, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Adoption, crypto news
