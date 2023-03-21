Amazon might be working on a web browser, according to a recent poll conducted by the e-commerce giant. The company recently quizzed users on the possibility of them downloading and trying out a new web browser. The questionnaire being circulated by the tech giant suggests that it is considering the development of a new browser. Currently, Google Chrome is the most used browser in the world, with 65.84 percent of the market share, as per recent statistics.

A recent tweet by Consumer Reports senior reporter Nicholas De Leon (via Phone Arena) includes a screenshot of a survey by Amazon seeking details on web browser usage. The survey appears to have been disseminated via e-mail and did not appear on any of Amazon's social networking profiles.

Hmm, is Amazon thinking about making a web browser? I'm not sure how else this could be interpreted. @DanaMattioli pic.twitter.com/TNwgIa37qT — Nicholas De Leon (@nicholasadeleon) March 13, 2023

The company, in its survey introduction, said that participants will be “contributing to innovations that have the potential to improve the browsing experience for millions”. Meanwhile, the survey asks users questions about syncing data across devices, browser extensions, privacy and third-party tracking, and shopping related features.

In recent years, Amazon expanded its services from e-commerce services to now include a production company as well its own video and music streaming services. Amid the ongoing financial slowdown, Amazon decided to lay off another 9,000 employees from its cloud and advertising workforce earlier this week.

It is only natural, that it begins to look for more avenues to churn in capital to give its business a cushion of safety amid the ongoing economic turbulence. A web browser would elevate Amazon's position against its competitors like Google and Microsoft, both of which also have their own browsers.

If Amazon does create a browser, it would be interesting to see whether the company would equip it with Web3 capabilities. The company is also reportedly working on launching an NFT initiative linked to its online shopping website.

Other browsers are already testing Web3 services on their platforms. Microsoft, for instance, is testing a non-custodial Ethereum-based digital wallet for its Edge browser. It will also come with an internal crypto exchange service offering.

