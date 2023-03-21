Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Amazon User Survey on Web Browsers Hints at Development of New Browser Software: Report

Amazon User Survey on Web Browsers Hints at Development of New Browser Software: Report

Amazon recently asked users how comfortable they would be to download and trying a new browser.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 March 2023 19:28 IST
Amazon User Survey on Web Browsers Hints at Development of New Browser Software: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon offers a range of services including e-commerce and OTT streaming

Highlights
  • Amazon laid off 9,000 employees this week
  • The company recently surveyed users on their browser usage
  • Amazon may be looking to create new products, increase revenue

Amazon might be working on a web browser, according to a recent poll conducted by the e-commerce giant. The company recently quizzed users on the possibility of them downloading and trying out a new web browser. The questionnaire being circulated by the tech giant suggests that it is considering the development of a new browser. Currently, Google Chrome is the most used browser in the world, with 65.84 percent of the market share, as per recent statistics.

A recent tweet by Consumer Reports senior reporter Nicholas De Leon (via Phone Arena) includes a screenshot of a survey by Amazon seeking details on web browser usage. The survey appears to have been disseminated via e-mail and did not appear on any of Amazon's social networking profiles.

The company, in its survey introduction, said that participants will be “contributing to innovations that have the potential to improve the browsing experience for millions”. Meanwhile, the survey asks users questions about syncing data across devices, browser extensions, privacy and third-party tracking, and shopping related features.

In recent years, Amazon expanded its services from e-commerce services to now include a production company as well its own video and music streaming services. Amid the ongoing financial slowdown, Amazon decided to lay off another 9,000 employees from its cloud and advertising workforce earlier this week.

It is only natural, that it begins to look for more avenues to churn in capital to give its business a cushion of safety amid the ongoing economic turbulence. A web browser would elevate Amazon's position against its competitors like Google and Microsoft, both of which also have their own browsers.

If Amazon does create a browser, it would be interesting to see whether the company would equip it with Web3 capabilities. The company is also reportedly working on launching an NFT initiative linked to its online shopping website.

Other browsers are already testing Web3 services on their platforms. Microsoft, for instance, is testing a non-custodial Ethereum-based digital wallet for its Edge browser. It will also come with an internal crypto exchange service offering.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Web Browser, Browsers
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel 8 Pro May Get New Night Sight Feature, Suggests Google Camera 8.8 APK Teardown

Related Stories

Amazon User Survey on Web Browsers Hints at Development of New Browser Software: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z7 5G First Impressions: A Segment Shaker?
  2. Gizmore Vogue Smartwatch Debuts in India, Looks Just Like Apple Watch Ultra
  3. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Could Launch at This Price in India
  4. Alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Renders Look Stunning: See Here
  5. Gionee’s New Phone Looks Like iPhone 13 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Had a Baby
  6. iQoo Z7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  7. Realme C55 With ‘Mini Capsule’ Launched in India: Price, Offers, More
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Display Specifications Leaked
  9. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  10. Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Launched in India At This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Blackberry to Sell Patents for Mobile Devices in New $900 Million Deal After Sale to Catapult Collapses
  2. TikTok CEO Says Company at ‘Pivotal’ Moment as Calls for Ban in US Grow
  3. Realme GT Neo 5 SE With 100W Fast Charging Support Tipped to Launch Soon: Details
  4. Pathaan Starring Shah Rukh Khan to Stream March 22 on Amazon Prime Video
  5. Amazon User Survey on Web Browsers Hints at Development of New Browser Software: Report
  6. Google Pixel 8 Pro May Get New Night Sight Feature, Suggests Google Camera 8.8 APK Teardown
  7. Nokia C12 Pro With Android 12 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo Enco Free 3 With Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life, Spatial Audio Support Launched: Details
  9. Google and Microsoft Are Bringing AI to Word, Excel, Gmail and More. It Could Boost Productivity for Us – and Cybercriminals
  10. Elden Ring Stats Reveal Players Died Over 9 Billion Times Since Launch, Malenia Attempts, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.