Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Amazon to Lay Off 9,000 Employees in Another Round of Job Cuts; Twitch, E Commerce, HR Sector to Get Affected

Amazon to Lay Off 9,000 Employees in Another Round of Job Cuts; Twitch, E-Commerce, HR Sector to Get Affected

Amazon last month said operating profit may continue to slump in the current quarter, hit by the financial impact of consumers.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 March 2023 22:46 IST
Amazon to Lay Off 9,000 Employees in Another Round of Job Cuts; Twitch, E-Commerce, HR Sector to Get Affected

The latest slashing focuses on Amazon's highly-profitable cloud and advertising divisions

Highlights
  • Amazon will have eliminated 27,000 positions in recent months
  • The decision follows a near-endless drumbeat of layoff news
  • Amazon aims to finalise whom it will terminate by April

Amazon.com on Monday said it would axe another 9,000 roles to make its operation lean and manage economic uncertainty, marking a new round of job cuts that pile onto the technology sector's woes.

In a remarkable turn for a company long touting its job creation, Amazon will have eliminated 27,000 positions in recent months, or 9 percent of its roughly 300,000-person corporate workforce.

The latest slashing focuses on Amazon's highly-profitable cloud and advertising divisions, once seen as untouchable until economic concerns led business customers to scrutinize their spending.

Job reductions are coming to Amazon's streaming unit Twitch, as well, following cuts that began in November focused on the company's devices, e-commerce and human-resources organizations. Amazon aims to finalise whom it will terminate by April.

Amazon's stock fell 2 percent.

The decision follows a near-endless drumbeat of layoff news in the technology sector that has seen some of the world's most valuable corporations, among them Microsoft and Alphabet, sever ties with staggering numbers of employees they once courted in droves.

In what now seems a harbinger, Facebook's parent Meta Platforms said last week it would cut 10,000 jobs this year, kicking off a second-round of layoffs for the sector following its elimination of more than 11,000 roles in 2022.

"We are not surprised," DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte said in a note, pointing to recession concerns as a backdrop to Amazon's plans.

In a note to staff that Amazon posted online, its CEO Andy Jassy said the decision stemmed from ongoing analysis of priorities and uncertainty about the economy.

"Some may ask why we didn't announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago," he wrote. "The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall."

He added, "Given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount."

Amazon last month said operating profit may continue to slump in the current quarter, hit by the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending.

The company has scaled back or shut down entire services like its virtual primary care offering for employers in recent months.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon job cuts, Meta, Facebook
Apple to Open India's First Flagship Retail Store in Mumbai Next Month, Delhi Store to Follow Soon: Report
Google Denies Intentionally Destroying Evidence in US Antitrust Lawsuit

Related Stories

Amazon to Lay Off 9,000 Employees in Another Round of Job Cuts; Twitch, E-Commerce, HR Sector to Get Affected
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  2. Airtel Rolls Out New Postpaid Plans Bundled With Data, Streaming Websites
  3. Alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Renders Look Stunning: See Here
  4. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Review
  5. Here's When Apple Is Planning to Open Retail Stores in Mumbai, Delhi: Report
  6. iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Revealed: Here's How Much It'll Cost
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch on This Date
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition Unveiled: Here's What's In the Box
  9. Facebook Parent Meta Sued in Kenya for Unlawful Redundancy
  10. How to Upload Your Podcast on Spotify
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Rolls Out New Family Postpaid Plans Bundled With Data, Streaming Websites
  2. Google's Hearing Against CCI's Penalty Order Concluded, NCLAT Reserves Judgement
  3. Facebook Parent Meta Sued by Kenyan Content Moderators for Unlawful Redundancy
  4. Google Denies Intentionally Destroying Evidence in US Antitrust Lawsuit
  5. Amazon to Lay Off 9,000 Employees in Another Round of Job Cuts; Twitch, E-Commerce, HR Sector to Get Affected
  6. Apple to Open India's First Flagship Retail Store in Mumbai Next Month, Delhi Store to Follow Soon: Report
  7. Huawei Mate X3 Tipped To Launch With Ultra Thin Glass; Display Specifications Leaked
  8. Netflix Bets Big on Games, to Launch 40 New Titles in 2023 on iOS and Android
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Alleged Renders Suggest Massive Cover Screen: Details
  10. China’s Online Gaming Regulator Grants Approval to 27 New Video Games, Including Tencent, NetEase Titles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.