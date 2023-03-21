Google Pixel 8 series is expected to go official in May during the company's I/O 2023 event. The Pixel 7 successor is expected to debut with a complete camera overhaul and a recent APK (Android Package Kit) teardown of the latest Google Camera app adds more credibility to this rumour. Version 8.8 of the Google Camera app for Pixel smartphones reportedly points at a new photography feature on the upcoming Google Pixel 8. The alleged feature could blend multiple cameras to create more detailed Night Sight photos.

The development was first spotted by 9to5google while examining the Google Camera 8.8 app, a new version of Google's camera app for Pixel smartphones. As per the report, Google will include a new feature on the Pixel 8 Pro that would combine multiple cameras to take improved Night Sight photos.

The APK teardown of version 8.8 of the Google Camera app for Pixel smartphones reportedly includes details of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro and a reference to a "Multi-camera Super Res Zoom" feature. With the rumoured feature, both the main camera sensor and telephoto sensor will capture the same shot over an extended period and the Google Camera could merge them into a single Night Sight shot with more details.

Last year's Pixel 7 Pro also offered similar functionality. It takes photos with both the main and telephoto cameras and enhances the centre portion of the photos with details that wouldn't normally be visible.

Google is yet to confirm the development of the Pixel 8 series. Therefore, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Google's I/O 2023 event will take place on May 10 and the company is expected to tease the Pixel 8 series during its annual conference. A new Tensor chip based on Samsung's Exynos 2300 SoC is expected to power the new handsets. The Pixel 8 Pro could feature a flat 6.52-inch display with a centre-aligned hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. It is said to measure 162.6 × 76.5 × 8.7mm as well.

