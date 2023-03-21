Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 8 Pro May Get New Night Sight Feature, Suggests Google Camera 8.8 APK Teardown

Google Pixel 8 Pro May Get New Night Sight Feature, Suggests Google Camera 8.8 APK Teardown

Google Pixel 7 Pro allows clicking snaps with both the main and telephoto cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2023 19:07 IST
Google Pixel 8 Pro May Get New Night Sight Feature, Suggests Google Camera 8.8 APK Teardown

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 7 series was launched last year

Highlights
  • Google is working on Pixel 8 Pro
  • Samsung Exynos 2300 SoC may power the upcoming handset
  • Google Camera app version 8.8 for Pixel has started rolling out

Google Pixel 8 series is expected to go official in May during the company's I/O 2023 event. The Pixel 7 successor is expected to debut with a complete camera overhaul and a recent APK (Android Package Kit) teardown of the latest Google Camera app adds more credibility to this rumour. Version 8.8 of the Google Camera app for Pixel smartphones reportedly points at a new photography feature on the upcoming Google Pixel 8. The alleged feature could blend multiple cameras to create more detailed Night Sight photos.

The development was first spotted by 9to5google while examining the Google Camera 8.8 app, a new version of Google's camera app for Pixel smartphones. As per the report, Google will include a new feature on the Pixel 8 Pro that would combine multiple cameras to take improved Night Sight photos.

The APK teardown of version 8.8 of the Google Camera app for Pixel smartphones reportedly includes details of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro and a reference to a "Multi-camera Super Res Zoom" feature. With the rumoured feature, both the main camera sensor and telephoto sensor will capture the same shot over an extended period and the Google Camera could merge them into a single Night Sight shot with more details.

Last year's Pixel 7 Pro also offered similar functionality. It takes photos with both the main and telephoto cameras and enhances the centre portion of the photos with details that wouldn't normally be visible.

Google is yet to confirm the development of the Pixel 8 series. Therefore, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Google's I/O 2023 event will take place on May 10 and the company is expected to tease the Pixel 8 series during its annual conference. A new Tensor chip based on Samsung's Exynos 2300 SoC is expected to power the new handsets. The Pixel 8 Pro could feature a flat 6.52-inch display with a centre-aligned hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. It is said to measure 162.6 × 76.5 × 8.7mm as well.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Underwhelming battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 specifications, Google, Google Camera App, Google Pixel 7 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nokia C12 Pro With Android 12 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Amazon User Survey on Web Browsers Hints at Development of New Browser Software: Report

Related Stories

Google Pixel 8 Pro May Get New Night Sight Feature, Suggests Google Camera 8.8 APK Teardown
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z7 5G First Impressions: A Segment Shaker?
  2. Gizmore Vogue Smartwatch Debuts in India, Looks Just Like Apple Watch Ultra
  3. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Could Launch at This Price in India
  4. Alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Renders Look Stunning: See Here
  5. Gionee’s New Phone Looks Like iPhone 13 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Had a Baby
  6. iQoo Z7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  7. Realme C55 With ‘Mini Capsule’ Launched in India: Price, Offers, More
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Display Specifications Leaked
  9. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  10. Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Launched in India At This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Blackberry to Sell Patents for Mobile Devices in New $900 Million Deal After Sale to Catapult Collapses
  2. TikTok CEO Says Company at ‘Pivotal’ Moment as Calls for Ban in US Grow
  3. Realme GT Neo 5 SE With 100W Fast Charging Support Tipped to Launch Soon: Details
  4. Pathaan Starring Shah Rukh Khan to Stream March 22 on Amazon Prime Video
  5. Amazon User Survey on Web Browsers Hints at Development of New Browser Software: Report
  6. Google Pixel 8 Pro May Get New Night Sight Feature, Suggests Google Camera 8.8 APK Teardown
  7. Nokia C12 Pro With Android 12 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo Enco Free 3 With Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life, Spatial Audio Support Launched: Details
  9. Google and Microsoft Are Bringing AI to Word, Excel, Gmail and More. It Could Boost Productivity for Us – and Cybercriminals
  10. Elden Ring Stats Reveal Players Died Over 9 Billion Times Since Launch, Malenia Attempts, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.