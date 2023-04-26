Apple is reportedly working on an iPad version of its Health app for iOS that could be released later this year. The iPhone maker is said to be working on a new health service that coaches users to exercise more and eat or sleep better, as well as the ability to keep track of users' emotions. The purported service will reportedly be available to users at a monthly fee, and Apple is said to be planning to launch the mood tracking tool in the coming months, while the health coaching service could make its debut in 2024.

According to a Bloomberg report citing people with knowledge of the project, Apple is working on porting the Apple Health app, available on iPhone since 2014, to the iPad. The app is expected to be unveiled at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, and arrive with iPadOS 17 later this year. The Cupertino company is looking to capitalise on the increasing use of tablets in healthcare settings, while allowing users to collect information from their Apple Watch as external healthcare data, which can then be showed to doctors, according to the report.

Apple is also reportedly working on introducing new tools to manage specific vision conditions like near-sightedness, as well as emotion tracking, to the Health app. While the former will allow users to manage their vision, Apple's mood tracker app will work like other apps claiming to offer the same functionality — asking users to enter details and answer queries about their mood, emotions, and their day. These tools are expected to debut alongside the Health app for iPad later this year.

In addition to these services, Apple is working on a service codenamed Quartz, which will attempt to motivate users to get fit by eating better, working out regularly, and get better sleep. Designed as a coaching service, it will reportedly use AI paired with Apple Watch data to tailor a program for each user. However, unlike the mood tracker and iPad Health app, this is likely to be a subscription service that could be announced by Apple next year, as per the Bloomberg report.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was working on a journaling app that would allow users to record details of their day. The Bloomberg report, on the other hand suggests that the journaling app will be a social extension of the company's Find My service, while the mood tracking tool will remain a distinct Health feature.

Besides the purported Health app for iPad and tools for mood tracking and vision condition management, Apple is also expected to announce new versions of its iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems at the WWDC event in June. The company is also rumoured to unveil Reality Pro, its first wearable headset, at the upcoming event, and Apple is working on several features and applications for the first-generation device, according to a recent report.

