Apple Reality Pro — the company's purported mixed reality headset — is expected to make its debut later this year. According to previous reports, the iPhone maker could announce its first wearable headset with support for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that Apple is already developing applications that will add support for sports, health, and gaming on the upcoming headset. The company is also said to be working to make iPad apps compatible with the wearable device.

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with Apple's plans, the Cupertino company is working to adapt apps designed for an iPad to work on the new wearable headset, including the default browser, music, TV, video calling, news, file manager, mail, calendars, maps, messaging, photos, and other services. These can be accessed via a new 3D interface that third-party developers will also be able to create apps for, as per the report, which adds that the device will feature a home screen similar to an iPad and voice controls using Siri.

Aside from bringing iPad apps to the headset, the company is reportedly working on adding immersive viewing for sports and the Apple TV+ app. The Bloomberg report adds that Fitness+ and FaceTime functionality will be added to the mixed reality headset, allowing users to work out along with a trainer and make calls with virtual versions of participants, respectively. For biometric authentication, the device will scan a user's eyes before it is unlocked, according to the report.

In order to control the headset, users will have access to a dial, allowing them to switch from AR to VR content and vice versa, as per the report, which adds that it will support location-based app switching and multitasking. The Reality Pro headset will also support hand and eye gestures, allowing users to browse and make selections using pinch gestures, offering the choice of typing on a virtual keyboard or connecting a physical keyboard.

Earlier this week, Gurman revealed in his weekly Power On newsletter that Apple plans to announce a 15-inch MacBook Air, new 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, and a 24-inch iMac at its annual developer conference. The company is expected to reveal details about upcoming versions of its iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems at WWDC 2023. The company may also unveil xrOS, its rumoured operating system designed for the mixed reality headset, at the upcoming event.

