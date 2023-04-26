Technology News
Realme 11 Series Launch Set for May 10, Realme 11 5G Purportedly Bags China 3C Certification

Realme 11 series will be launched in China at 2pm local time (11:30am IST) on May 10.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 April 2023 16:44 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

The upcoming lineup will succeed the Realme 10 series

Highlights
  • Realme 11 series may comprise three models
  • They are teased to come with curved displays
  • Realme 11 could support 33W fast charging

Realme 11 series is all set to launch on May 10 in China. The brand, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the Realme 10's successors in its home country. The lineup could include the vanilla Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+ models. Separately, the regular Realme 11 5G has allegedly bagged certification from China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website. The listing suggests 5G connectivity and 33W of fast charging support in the upcoming handset. The Realme 11 Pro+ is expected to pack a new MediaTek Dimensity 7000-series chipset and could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 11 series will be unveiled on May 10 and the launch event will be held in China at 2pm local time (11:30am IST), as per a teaser video shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. Additionally, Xu Qi Chase, President of Global Marketing and Vice President at Realme, has suggested a curved display on the upcoming handset. He has shared an image of a new handset sitting between the Realme GT Neo 5 and Realme GT Neo 5 SE on the Chinese micro-blogging platform.

Separately, as per a report by MySmartPrice, an unannounced Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3751 has bagged certification from the 3C certification website. The handset is believed to be the Realme 11 5G. The listing suggests 33W charging speed and 5G connectivity.

At least three models — Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+ are expected to debut on May 10. The latter is already teased to come with a dedicated moon photography mode.

However, Realme has not confirmed any other specifications of the upcoming lineup yet. Previous leaks suggest that Realme 11 Pro+ will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with 2160Hz PWM dimming. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000-series SoC, along with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The Realme 11 Pro+ is expected to include a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel sensor on the front. Realme is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery on the upcoming handset, with support for either 80W fast charging or 100W fast charging.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
