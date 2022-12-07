Technology News
  Apple Music Sing Karaoke Mode With Real Time Lyrics, Duet View Announced: All Details

Apple Music Sing Karaoke Mode With Real-Time Lyrics, Duet View Announced: All Details

Apple Music Sing will offer users over 50 dedicated "companion playlists" featuring karaoke-ready songs.

By ANI |  Updated: 7 December 2022 11:10 IST
Apple Music Sing Karaoke Mode With Real-Time Lyrics, Duet View Announced: All Details

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Music Sing will be available to users later this month

Highlights
  • Users will be able to sing-along with Apple Musics's realtime lyrics
  • Apple Music to feature duet view, background voice animation
  • Apple TV 4K (2022) to support karaoke feature

Apple Music Sing was announced by the Cupertino company on Tuesday, as a new karaoke experience that will be built right into the company's Apple Music app. Users will be able to sing along with Apple Music's real-time lyrics and adjust the volume of the vocals so that their voice is more audible. The karaoke mode will offer users over 50 dedicated "companion playlists" featuring karaoke-ready songs to pick from, along with animated lyrics that are designed to move along with the vocals, according to Apple.

The company has also announced a few more features that make it simpler to sing with others. The service will allow background voices to be animated separately from the lead vocals, allowing users to follow lines that are sung at the same time as the main vocals. Meanwhile, a duet view will be available if a user wishes to sing along with a companion.

Apple says it will offer users over 50 dedicated companion playlists featuring karaoke-ready songs that users can pick from. The feature will also support animated real-time lyrics that are animated and move to the rhythm of the vocals, according to the company.

"Apple Music's lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service," Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a press release.

We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favourite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It's really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it," he added.

Apple Music Sing will be available to users later this month, according to the company. It will function on "all compatible" iPhone and iPad models. If users want to try the feature on Apple TV, they will need to use the recently launched Apple TV 4K, according to Apple.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Apple, Apple Music, Apple Musk Sing, Karaoke
Bitcoin, Ether See Gains on Crypto Price Charts; BTC Remains Under $17,000 Mark for Third Week
