Apple Music Sing was announced by the Cupertino company on Tuesday, as a new karaoke experience that will be built right into the company's Apple Music app. Users will be able to sing along with Apple Music's real-time lyrics and adjust the volume of the vocals so that their voice is more audible. The karaoke mode will offer users over 50 dedicated "companion playlists" featuring karaoke-ready songs to pick from, along with animated lyrics that are designed to move along with the vocals, according to Apple.

The company has also announced a few more features that make it simpler to sing with others. The service will allow background voices to be animated separately from the lead vocals, allowing users to follow lines that are sung at the same time as the main vocals. Meanwhile, a duet view will be available if a user wishes to sing along with a companion.

Apple says it will offer users over 50 dedicated companion playlists featuring karaoke-ready songs that users can pick from.

"Apple Music's lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service," Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a press release.

We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favourite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It's really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it," he added.

Apple Music Sing will be available to users later this month, according to the company. It will function on "all compatible" iPhone and iPad models. If users want to try the feature on Apple TV, they will need to use the recently launched Apple TV 4K, according to Apple.

