Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Agrees to Release Call of Duty on Nintendo Platforms for 10 Years Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Microsoft Agrees to Release Call of Duty on Nintendo Platforms for 10 Years Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Microsoft has also offered Sony a 10-year contract to release Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles the same day it launches on Xbox.

By Reuters |  Updated: 7 December 2022 11:23 IST
Microsoft Agrees to Release Call of Duty on Nintendo Platforms for 10 Years Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Microsoft is faces increased regulatory scrutiny over its Activision Blizzard buyout deal

Highlights
  • Microsoft first offered to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 3 years
  • Sony Gaming Chief had called Microsoft's initial offer inadequate
  • Microsoft is raising Xbox game prices from $60 to $70

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring the gaming title Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms, the Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on @Steam simultaneously to Xbox after we have closed the merger with Activision Blizzard King," Spencer also tweeted.

Meanwhile, an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal on Monday from a Microsoft executive revealed that the company has offered Sony a 10-year contract to make each new Call of Duty release available on PlayStation the same day it comes to Xbox.

Back in September, Sony's gaming chief Jim Ryan said that Microsoft's earlier offer to keep the popular game series made by Activision Blizzard on PlayStation for three years after the current agreement expires was inadequate.

Xbox maker Microsoft's latest offer to Sony comes as it faces increased regulatory scrutiny over its $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,690 crore) buyout deal for Activision Blizzard.

The offer, made in January, has attracted regulatory headwinds in the European Union, Britain and in the US, with Sony criticizing the deal and even calling for a regulatory veto.

Reuters reported last month that Microsoft's remedy would consist mainly of a 10-year licensing deal to PlayStation owner Sony.

"The main supposed potential anticompetitive risk Sony raises is that Microsoft would stop making Call of Duty available on the PlayStation. But that would be economically irrational," Microsoft President Brad Smith said in the WSJ opinion piece.

Microsoft also said on Monday it was raising the prices of new Xbox games to $70 (roughly Rs. 5,800) from $60 (roughly Rs. 5,000) starting in 2023, according to a company spokesperson.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, Call of Duty, Microsoft Gaming, Xbox, PlayStation, Sony
Apple Music Sing Karaoke Mode With Real-Time Lyrics, Duet View Announced: All Details
Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Date Leaked, Tipped to Debut on December 11
Featured video of the day
Asus ROG Phone 6: The Ultimate Gaming Phone?

Related Stories

Microsoft Agrees to Release Call of Duty on Nintendo Platforms for 10 Years Amid Regulatory Scrutiny
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Airtel Launches World Pass Roaming Plans for 184 Countries
  3. Realme Pad X Review
  4. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  5. Jack Dorsey’s Block Adds Funding to Kenyan BTC Mining Firm Gridless
  6. Microsoft Inks 10-Year Call of Duty Deal With Nintendo
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G May Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro: Report
  8. Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Date Leaked, May Debut on December 11
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Review: A Well-Rounded Low-Cost Flagship
  10. Got a New Windows Laptop? Install All Essential Apps in One Click
#Latest Stories
  1. Jack Dorsey’s Block Adds Funding to Kenyan BTC Mining Firm Gridless
  2. Uber Fined AUD 21 Million in Australia Over Misleading Advertisements About Fares, Cancellation Fees
  3. Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip Foldable Smartphones Tipped to Launch on December 15
  4. Warner Music, Polygon Team Up to Launch Web3 Music Platform ‘LGND’
  5. Airtel World Pass International Roaming Plans for Prepaid and Postpaid Users Launched
  6. Apple Car Won't Be Fully Autonomous Self-Driving Vehicle, Launch Delayed to 2026: Report
  7. EU Said to Prepare to Bar Meta From Running Ads Based on Personal Data: All Details
  8. iPod Co-Creator Tony Fadell Launches Ledger Stax Offline Cryptocurrency Wallet: All You Need to Know
  9. Tecno Pova 4 With 6,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 1.87-Inch Display Launched in India: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.