Star Wars Zero Company is estimated to have sold over a million copies on all platforms. The turn-based tactics title has reached the estimated sales milestone in less than a month of its launch. Zero Company launched last month to critical acclaim on PC and consoles and is the best-reviewed Star Wars game in more than two decades.

The estimates were reported by market analytics firm Alinea Analytics on Tuesday. According to the firm, 69.9 percent of the estimated 1 million copies sold were on Steam. PS5 and Xbox (including the Xbox app on PC) make up 19.9 percent and 10.2 percent of the estimated sales, respectively.

Star Wars Zero Company has also generated nearly $50 million in revenue, according to Alinea's estimates. Console sales reportedly account for just over 40 percent of the revenue. Alinea estimates that the game reached 340,000 daily active users across all platforms by the end of August.

Developer Bit Reactor and publisher EA have not yet shared official sales numbers for the game.

Bit Reactor Staff Furloughed Before Launch

Star Wars Zero Company released on August 27 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X and became one of the top-selling games on Steam during its launch week. The turn-tased tactics title received rave reviews and reached an all-time peak concurrent player count of 77,889 on Steam.

Days after the game's release, however, a report claimed that a majority of the team that worked on Zero Company was furloughed in the weeks leading up to launch. The furloughs reportedly impacted 80 percent of Bit Reactor's staff, with only a “skeleton crew” left on the studio's active payroll to support Star Wars Zero Company after release.

Bit Reactor reportedly ran out of money and was forced to furlough its workers weeks before the launch of its debut game. The studio confirmed the furloughs and said at the time that it hoped to put the impacted employees back on its payroll.

It's unclear if the game's commercial success has led to workers being restored on the developer's payroll. Bit Reactor has since not confirmed the work status of its furloughed employees.