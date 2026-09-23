Lava recently launched the Virat Curve 5G in India with a 6,000mAh battery and a mini rear display. Now, the domestic smartphone brand appears to be gearing up to launch a new battery-focused model. The upcoming device will reportedly be called Lava Virat Power. Lava is yet to confirm the existence of a new device, but ahead of it, the Lava Virat Power has reportedly surfaced on the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) website. The listing indicates an imminent launch.

Lava Virat Power Inches Closer to Launch

As per a report by PassionateGeekz, Lava Virat Power is now listed in the IMEI database. The entry does not reveal any specifications, but it suggests that the handset is currently in internal testing.

Lava is expected to launch the Virat Power as its first smartphone under the "Power" branding, and battery capacity could be the main highlight. It is said to arrive as a budget offering. It is expected to be a 4G smartphone.

The company recently unveiled the Lava Virat Curve 5G in India for Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It features a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging. It is advertised to offer up to 55 hours of talk time and 720 hours of standby time on a single charge.

The Lava Virat Curve 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 16 and is confirmed to receive two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates. It has a mini rear display.

On the rear, the Lava Virat Curve 5G has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 primary camera with EIS. For selfies and video chats, it has a 13-megapixel front camera. It has MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance.