Technology News
English Edition

Apple Pay Could Launch in India by October Without UPI Support: Report

The rumoured launch could also boost credit card payments in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 August 2026 15:44 IST
Apple Pay Could Launch in India by October Without UPI Support: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has not confirmed the reported launch plans

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple Pay could launch in India by October
  • Visa and Mastercard cards may get initial support
  • Apple is negotiating transaction fees with banks
Advertisement

Apple Pay could make its India debut later this year, according to a new report. The service has reportedly been in the works as Apple prepares to enter the country's digital payments market. Discussions with financial institutions are said to be part of the preparations for the launch. Apple has not yet confirmed the reported plans, including the expected launch timeline or the features that could be available when Apple Pay arrives in India.

Apple Pay India Launch Tipped, Apple Negotiates Fees With Banks

Business Standard has reported that Apple is preparing to bring Apple Pay to India around late September or October. The service is expected to initially support credit cards on networks such as Visa and Mastercard. Three people familiar with the plans told the publication that Apple is also negotiating with major card-issuing banks over the revenue it could earn from transactions.

VoltApple Pay Discussion
Explore More...

The reported launch would give Apple Pay a presence in India's premium credit card market. Users could add eligible cards to Apple Wallet and make contactless payments with an iPhone or iPad at compatible point-of-sale terminals using near-field communication technology.

The report noted that UPI is not expected at launch, as Apple would need approval from the National Payments Corporation of India and a sponsor bank to enable the service. The service is therefore likely to begin with the card-based payment system Apple uses in other markets.

Apple is reportedly seeking a 15 to 20 basis point fee per transaction, while some banks are pushing for 10 basis points. The fee would come from banks' interchange revenue rather than being charged to customers or merchants.

The rumoured launch could also boost credit card payments in India. The report added that Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau said Apple Pay is expected to enter the country before the end of 2026, while credit card transactions are already growing by around 10 to 15 per cent alongside UPI.

Notably, the Cupertino-based tech giant has not confirmed the plans, and Business Standard said it did not receive a response to its request for comment.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Pay, Apple, Apple Pay India launch, Apple Pay UPI, Apple Pay Visa, Apple Pay Mastercard, Apple payments, Apple Wallet, UPI
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Final Fantasy VII Revelation Will Get a New Look at Gamescom Opening Night Live This Month

Related Stories

Apple Pay Could Launch in India by October Without UPI Support: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 17 5G, Redmi 17 4G With 7,500mAh Battery Debut Globally: See Prices
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Neo Leaked Renders Show Design and Four Colour Options
  3. Moto Pad 70 Goes Official in India: See Price, Specifications
  4. Moto G Max India Launch Set for August 14; Specifications, Colours Revealed
  5. OnePlus 16 Launch Could Be Imminent as Oppo-Linked Model Gets 5G Approval
  6. Boltt Ace 5G and Evo Camera Details Revealed Ahead of August 25 India Launch
  7. GTA 6 Pre-Orders Had an 'Exceptional' Start, Says Take-Two
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Series Renders Leak With New Wallpaper
  9. Here's When the iQOO Z11S Will Launch: See Expected Specs, Design
  10. Apple Pay Could Launch in India by October Without UPI Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Explains Why GTA 6 Is Not Getting a Disc Version
  2. Redmi 17 5G Launched Globally With 7,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Chipset, Redmi 17 4G Tags Along: Price, Features
  3. Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Mechanical Keyboards From RedGear, EvoFox, and More
  4. Brazil's Central Bank Proposes 24-Hour Holds on High-Value Crypto Transfers
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Monitors From Lenovo, BenQ, LG, and More
  6. Boltt Ace 5G and Evo Camera Details Revealed Ahead of August 25 India Launch
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Tablets Under Rs. 30,000 From Samsung, Lenovo, and More
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Fire TVs
  9. Redmi Note 17 4G Price Revealed via Retail Listing; Could Feature 6.83-Inch Display, 7,700mAh Battery
  10. Apple Pay Could Launch in India by October Without UPI Support: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »