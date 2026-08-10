Apple Pay could make its India debut later this year, according to a new report. The service has reportedly been in the works as Apple prepares to enter the country's digital payments market. Discussions with financial institutions are said to be part of the preparations for the launch. Apple has not yet confirmed the reported plans, including the expected launch timeline or the features that could be available when Apple Pay arrives in India.

Apple Pay India Launch Tipped, Apple Negotiates Fees With Banks

Business Standard has reported that Apple is preparing to bring Apple Pay to India around late September or October. The service is expected to initially support credit cards on networks such as Visa and Mastercard. Three people familiar with the plans told the publication that Apple is also negotiating with major card-issuing banks over the revenue it could earn from transactions.

The reported launch would give Apple Pay a presence in India's premium credit card market. Users could add eligible cards to Apple Wallet and make contactless payments with an iPhone or iPad at compatible point-of-sale terminals using near-field communication technology.

The report noted that UPI is not expected at launch, as Apple would need approval from the National Payments Corporation of India and a sponsor bank to enable the service. The service is therefore likely to begin with the card-based payment system Apple uses in other markets.

Apple is reportedly seeking a 15 to 20 basis point fee per transaction, while some banks are pushing for 10 basis points. The fee would come from banks' interchange revenue rather than being charged to customers or merchants.

The rumoured launch could also boost credit card payments in India. The report added that Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau said Apple Pay is expected to enter the country before the end of 2026, while credit card transactions are already growing by around 10 to 15 per cent alongside UPI.

Notably, the Cupertino-based tech giant has not confirmed the plans, and Business Standard said it did not receive a response to its request for comment.