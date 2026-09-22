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WhatsApp Reportedly Brings Third-Party Agent Chats to iOS Beta Users

The feature allow users to create agents in WhatsApp and connect them to external services using an API key.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 September 2026 19:11 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Brings Third-Party Agent Chats to iOS Beta Users

Photo Credit: Reuters

- WhatsApp previously started testing the feature on Android

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Highlights
  • The feature is available through iOS beta 26.37.10.70
  • Users could create up to five agents on WhatsApp
  • Users can customise agents with names and profile photos
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WhatsApp is reportedly expanding support for third-party agent chats on iOS, which could let users connect their own agents and interact with them directly in the messaging app. The feature may allow users to create and customise multiple agents, then link them to external services using an API key. WhatsApp could also limit what these agents can access within the app. The feature is currently in limited testing, and its availability may vary by country and user.

WhatsApp Third-Party Agent Chats on iOS

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out chats with third-party agents on iOS with beta version 26.37.10.70 through TestFlight. Users may be able to create an agent from WhatsApp's settings and add a name and profile photo before connecting it to a third-party service.

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WhatsApp could then create a dedicated chat for the agent and provide an API key. Users may be able to copy the key and add it to the third-party service hosting their agent. Once connected, the agent could respond to messages sent through the WhatsApp chat. Users may also be able to reset the API key when needed.

The feature could let users create up to five agents on their WhatsApp account. Each agent would reportedly access only information users share directly in its chat and would not be able to access other conversations, contacts, or media on the device.

WhatsApp reportedly does not use end-to-end encryption for chats with third-party agents. Instead, a secure Meta service handles messages between users and agent developers, who could access messages sent to their agents. WhatsApp also notes that these agents do not necessarily need AI and can work as bots.

The feature is reportedly rolling out gradually on iOS, with access currently limited to a very small number of users in select countries. WhatsApp has not confirmed when it could become widely available.

An earlier report noted that WhatsApp had started rolling out third-party agent chats to a limited number of Android users, and the iOS rollout now expands the feature to iPhone users.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp iOS, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp features, WhatsApp updates, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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