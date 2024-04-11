Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • [Exclusive] WhatsApp Starts Testing Meta AI in India With Select Users

[Exclusive] WhatsApp Starts Testing Meta AI in India With Select Users

WhatsApp has started testing Meta AI dubbed LlaMa (short for Large Language Model Meta AI) with select users in India.

By Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 April 2024 13:53 IST
[Exclusive] WhatsApp Starts Testing Meta AI in India With Select Users

Meta AI chat on WhatsApp

Highlights
  • The Meta AI icon appears in the top right corner of the app
  • Users can ask Meta AI anything, and the company's Llama powers it
  • This feature is currently available in limited countries
Advertisement

WhatsApp, the widely used messaging app owned by Meta, is finally joining the AI club. The Meta AI icon is finally showing up for some users in India in the main chat list. Meta AI is powered by the company's Large Language Model Meta AI, or long for Llama. It is an advanced artificial intelligence technology developed by Meta. For WhatsApp users, the Meta AI can have conversations about anything, from answering a query or making recommendations to just chit-chatting with AI.

Gadgets 360 got brief access to this AI-enabled feature on Wednesday, after which it vanished, prompting that it may be available for a limited time. The screenshots below show that the Meta AI chat opens with a verified badge and says "#with Llama#". The chat pop-up says, "Ask Meta AI anything," and has a number of suggestive prompts on the screen. The prompts are stacked in a carousel format and can be swiped to show more suggestions. As visible in the screenshot, prompts like "imagine a car race on Mars", "imagine a holographic bus", "Healthy life goals", and more can be given. Notably, the Meta AI icon is placed in the top right corner along with the Camera and New Chat options. The icon reminds me a lot of Microsoft's Cortana assistant. 

whatsapp ask meta ai Meta AI WhatsApp

The Meta AI feature is available in limited countries and only supports English. When starting a chat conversation with Meta AI, the platform notifies, "Messages from Meta AI and other characters are generated by artificial intelligence (AI), using a service from Meta, in response to the prompts you send to the AI." The chat platform also clarifies that Meta AI can only read and reply to chats mentioning @Meta AI, which means the tool doesn't have access to other chats. The prompt adds, "As always, your personal messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted, meaning not even WhatsApp or Meta can see or listen to them."

How to start a chat with AI from Meta on WhatsApp

Firstly, the Meta AI feature within WhatsApp can answer questions, offer recommendations, and can also talk about interests. To start a chat:

  • Tap the circular icon on the top right of the main chat list on your WhatsApp
  • Read and accept the terms (if prompted)
  • Select a suggested prompt from the screen or type your own
  • Tap the send button, and you've initiated the conversation

Interestingly, WhatsApp also takes feedback from users on Meta AI. Users can tap and hold the AI-generated responses and tap on 'Good response' or 'Bad response'. Users can also type a reason and submit it.

Meta on the WhatsApp FAQ page mentions that "some messages generated by AIs might not be accurate or appropriate."

Meta recently announced Llama 2, the next generation of its large language model for generative AI assistants, and it is expected to release Llama 3 in the coming weeks.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta AI, WhatsApp AI
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap is the editor at Gadgets 360 - with over 12 years of experience covering the technology domain. With a breadth and depth of knowledge in the field, he's done extensive work across news, features, reviews, and opinion pieces. But what's truly inspiring about Ketan is how he spends his free time. He's often found gazing at snow-capped mountains from over 20,000 feet while sitting on the hood of his car, taking in the breathtaking beauty of nature. His passion for the great ...More
Bitcoin Price Sees Minor Hike as Values of Several Altcoins Continue to Drop
Several Mobile Retail Chains in India to Stop Selling OnePlus Smartphones, Tablet and Wearables: Report

Related Stories

[Exclusive] WhatsApp Starts Testing Meta AI in India With Select Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A New Renders, Price Leaked Online
  2. GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and Mobile
  3. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series With Dimensity 7020 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Moots Google Play Store Reforms After Antitrust Win
  2. iQoo Neo 9s Pro Tipped to Arrive With Snapdragon Chip in China, MediaTek SoC in Global Markets
  3. Apple Stock Value Surges By $112 Billion After Signal of AI Intent
  4. Top OTT Releases This Week: Fallout, Amar Singh Chamkila and More
  5. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Pitches ChatGPT Enterprise to Large Firms, Including Some Microsoft Customers
  6. Apple Plans to Overhaul Entire Mac Line With AI-Focused M4 Chips
  7. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A New Renders Surface Online; Pricing Tipped
  8. Realme Buds T110 India Launch Date Set for April 15, Said to Offer Up to 38 Hours of Total Playback Time
  9. Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7020 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung’s Galaxy AI Update Hints at the Possibility of Expanding the Features to More Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »