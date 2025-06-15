Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be unveiled in India and the global markets next month. In recent weeks, the UK-based OEM has confirmed several details about the handset, including that it will become the first Nothing-branded phone to be available in the US for purchase, not just via the beta programme. As we wait for the official reveal, the Nothing Phone 3 has been listed on a US-based hypermarket store's website, which reaffirms its already known debut in the country.

Nothing Phone 3 Listing on Walmart

First spotted and shared by tipster Evan Blass in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Nothing Phone 3 has been listed on the Walmart website. The listing carries what appears to be a placeholder image of the Nothing Phone 2 with the Glyph Interface design, something which the Nothing Phone 3 is confirmed to omit.

The Walmart listing also details several specifications, such as the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC under the hood, a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen, and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It is listed in a 16GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage configuration.

However, these are speculated to be for the Nothing Phone 2 as well. While details remain under wraps, the Walmart listing suggests it could be one of the channels through which the upcoming handset is sold in the US.

As we wait for the Nothing Phone 3 launch, here's what we know about the handset so far.

Nothing Phone 3 Price, Specifications (Expected)

Nothing CEO Carl Pei previously revealed that the Nothing Phone 3 will cost around GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 90,000), almost double of what its predecessor cost at launch; Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model.

Meanwhile, a tipster suggests that the handset will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations: 12GB + 256GB which costs $799 (roughly Rs. 68,000) and 16GB + 512GB model priced at $899 (roughly Rs. 77,000).

Nothing says the upcoming Phone 3 will be its "first true flagship smartphone”. It will have "premium materials." It is teased to miss out on the signature Glyph Interface at the back, something which has become synonymous with Nothing phones, allowing users to check alerts via the glowing LEDs. Teaser images suggest the handset could have a textured back panel with a dual-tone finish and a button-like design element.

As per the reports, the Nothing Phone 3 could be powered by a flagship-grade processor. It may have either the Snapdragon 8 Elite, MediaTek Dimensity 9400, or MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset under the hood, with all of them powering other flagship handsets in the market. The phone is speculated to have a battery pack larger than 5,000mAh. It is also said to come with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a large primary sensor and a periscope telephoto camera.