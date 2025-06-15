Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Phone 3 Listed on Walmart Website, Reaffirming Its Launch in the US

Nothing Phone 3 will be launched on July 1.

Written by Shaurya Tomer | Updated: 15 June 2025 11:07 IST
Nothing Phone 3 Listed on Walmart Website, Reaffirming Its Launch in the US

Nothing Phone 3 will miss out on the signature Glyph Interface at the back

Highlights
  • Walmart listing hints at 16GB RAM, 512GB variant of the Nothing Phone 3
  • It is confirmed to be the first Nothing phone officially sold in the US
  • The handset's price may start around $799 for the base 12GB + 256GB model
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be unveiled in India and the global markets next month. In recent weeks, the UK-based OEM has confirmed several details about the handset, including that it will become the first Nothing-branded phone to be available in the US for purchase, not just via the beta programme. As we wait for the official reveal, the Nothing Phone 3 has been listed on a US-based hypermarket store's website, which reaffirms its already known debut in the country.

Nothing Phone 3 Listing on Walmart

First spotted and shared by tipster Evan Blass in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Nothing Phone 3 has been listed on the Walmart website. The listing carries what appears to be a placeholder image of the Nothing Phone 2 with the Glyph Interface design, something which the Nothing Phone 3 is confirmed to omit.nothing phone 3a walmart Nothing Phone 3

The Walmart listing also details several specifications, such as the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC under the hood, a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen, and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It is listed in a 16GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage configuration.

However, these are speculated to be for the Nothing Phone 2 as well. While details remain under wraps, the Walmart listing suggests it could be one of the channels through which the upcoming handset is sold in the US.

As we wait for the Nothing Phone 3 launch, here's what we know about the handset so far.

Nothing Phone 3 Price, Specifications (Expected)

Nothing CEO Carl Pei previously revealed that the Nothing Phone 3 will cost around GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 90,000), almost double of what its predecessor cost at launch; Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model.

Meanwhile, a tipster suggests that the handset will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations: 12GB + 256GB which costs $799 (roughly Rs. 68,000) and 16GB + 512GB model priced at $899 (roughly Rs. 77,000).

Nothing says the upcoming Phone 3 will be its "first true flagship smartphone”. It will have "premium materials." It is teased to miss out on the signature Glyph Interface at the back, something which has become synonymous with Nothing phones, allowing users to check alerts via the glowing LEDs. Teaser images suggest the handset could have a textured back panel with a dual-tone finish and a button-like design element.

As per the reports, the Nothing Phone 3 could be powered by a flagship-grade processor. It may have either the Snapdragon 8 Elite, MediaTek Dimensity 9400, or MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset under the hood, with all of them powering other flagship handsets in the market. The phone is speculated to have a battery pack larger than 5,000mAh. It is also said to come with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a large primary sensor and a periscope telephoto camera.

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3 launch, Nothing Phone 3 Specifications, Nothing Phone 3 Price
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OnePlus Pad Lite Design and Key Specifications Leaked, Could Launch Soon

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3 Listed on Walmart Website, Reaffirming Its Launch in the US
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's M4 Mac Mini Price in India Drops to Rs. 49,999 With These Discounts
  2. Poco F7 Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Battery Specifications Revealed
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Surfaces on Walmart Website Which Reaffirms Its US Launch
  4. OnePlus Pad Lite Design and Specifications Leaked, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. DD Next Level Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Horror-Comedy
  2. Nothing Phone 3 Listed on Walmart Website, Reaffirming Its Launch in the US
  3. OnePlus Pad Lite Design and Key Specifications Leaked, Could Launch Soon
  4. Samsung's Upcoming Running Events Reportedly Hint at Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Watch 8 Series Launch Timeline
  5. Poco F7 Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Battery Specifications Revealed via Flipkart
  6. Neuralink Device Helps Monkey See Something That’s Not There
  7. Apple's Mac Mini With M4 Chip Price in India Drops to Rs. 49,999 With Discounts on Amazon
  8. Samsung Galaxy M36, Galaxy F36 Spotted on Google Play Console; Galaxy M36 Launch Reportedly Teased via Amazon
  9. Google, Scale AI's Largest Customer, Said to Plan Split After Meta Deal
  10. SpaceX Launches 26 New Starlink Satellites, Expands Global Internet Network
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »