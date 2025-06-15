Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S24 — two models part of the company's flagship smartphone lineup from last year — are currently available at a lower price on an e-commerce platform. Customers can purchase the Galaxy S24 series handsets with an initial discount on Amazon for a limited time at reduced rates than the initial launch prices. Further, cashback offers can be availed of to make purchases even more economical.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Offers on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is listed on Amazon for Rs. 1,34,999. As part of the limited-time deal, buyers can grab the handset for as low as Rs. 84,999, translating into a direct discount of 37 percent.

There are cashback offers which can be availed of too. The e-commerce platform is offering up to Rs. 4,249 as cashback in their Amazon Pay Balance if the purchase is made with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Additionally, buyers can also opt for a no-cost EMI option if they do not wish to pay the full amount in one go.

There's also a trade-in offer, with buyers offered up to Rs. 61,150 off as an exchange discount. However, the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old handset, as well as the availability of the offer at your location. Notably, the deal is currently available on the Titanium Black and Titanium colour options of the handset.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S24 in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration is listed on Amazon for Rs. 44,599, down from its retail price of Rs. 74,990. This translates into a discount of roughly 41 percent.

In addition to the price cut, buyers can also get up to Rs. 2,229 as Amazon Pay Balance cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions, along with no-cost EMI offers.

Those wishing to trade-in their old handsets for the Galaxy S24 can get up to Rs. 42,300 off, depending on the model, condition, and offer availability. This offer is valid on Amber Yellow and Marble Grey colourways of the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.