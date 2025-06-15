DD Next Level Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Horror-Comedy

Written and directed by S. Prem Anand, DD Next Level is a Tamil comedy-horror movie that stars Santhanam in the lead role. The movie revolves around a film critic who finds himself trapped in a horror movie. The sequences of the movie are electrifying with witty horror comedy and desirable action. Also, the movie is the fourth installment of the popular franchise Dhilluku Dhuddu. Now, DD Next Level is finally streaming on digital screens for the viewers to enjoy this complete entertainer.

When and Where to Watch DD Next Level

DD Next Level is currently streaming on Zee5. However, the viewers will need a subscription to watch the movie. Movie available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada Languages only.

Official Trailer and Plot of DD Next Level

This supernatural horror comedy follows Krishnamurthy, portrayed by Santhanam, who is a popular but sarcastic horror movie critic. However, his life turns upside down when he is invited to a film screening by a filmmaker, Hitchcock Irudhayaraj. Initially, the movie screening goes well, but the twists begin when Krishnamurthy, along with other audience, find themselves trapped in the movie. As they begin to experience supernatural events, the screening turns out to be a nightmare. How will they escape?

Cast and Crew of DD Next Level

DD Next Level has a set of talented starcast including Santhanam, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Yaashika Aanand, Redin Kingsley, and more. The movie has been written and directed by S. Prem Anand, whereas Santhanam and Arya are the producers. The music has been composed by Ofro, and the Cinematography has been done by Dipak Kumar Padhy.

Reception of DD Next Level

Theatrically, DD Next Level was released on May 16th, 2025; however, it did not receive a good response from the audience and the critics. However, the team is hopeful that it will do well on the digital screens. The IMDb rating of the movie is 4.8/10.