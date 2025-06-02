Technology News
  Instagram for iPad App 'Actively' Being Tested on Meta Campus Ahead of Launch This Year: Report

Instagram for iPad App ‘Actively’ Being Tested on Meta Campus Ahead of Launch This Year: Report

The native Instagram experience could be introduced this year, as per the journalist.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 June 2025
Instagram for iPad App ‘Actively’ Being Tested on Meta Campus Ahead of Launch This Year: Report

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Solen Feyissa

Instagram's current iPad app offers an experience optimised for a small-screen display

Highlights
  • Meta is said to be currently testing its native Instagram app for iPad
  • The app is slated to be launched for the Apple tablet later this year
  • iPad users can currently access a zoomed-in version of the app
Meta Platforms is said to be working towards introducing a native Instagram app for the iPad. It is expected to build upon the recent, highly requested launch of WhatsApp for iPad, which arrived after years of users requesting support for devices with larger screens. The development of an Instagram app designed to run on the iPad is reportedly underway, as per a seasoned journalist. The app is also said to be in active testing among employees at the company's campus ahead of its expected release later this year.

Instagram for iPad

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared information about Meta's plans for a native Instagram app for the iPad in the Q and A section of the weekly Power On newsletter. As per the journalist, the app will be released later this year “if all goes to plan”, with its development fully underway.

Ahead of its launch, the native Instagram for iPad experience is reportedly being tested among Meta employees at the company's campus.

While Instagram is currently available for the Apple tablet on the App Store, it is a zoomed-in version of the iPhone app, with the content appearing at the centre of the screen. The app is said to be designed to work with a small-screen display, such as a smartphone. Gurman notes that Meta hadn't introduced a dedicated app for the iPad in the past owing to several concerns. Issues related to optimisation were reportedly in mind, with doubts about square images appearing on the iPad.

Further, there were also concerns about low-resolution images appearing more evident on the tablet's larger screen. However, the technology is now reported to have been caught up and Meta is planning to introduce the app which can run natively on iPad nearly a decade and half after the platform was launched in 2010.

Notably, this is not the first time that the development of a native Instagram app has been reported. Previously, it was suggested that the company aimed to “further drive usage of Instagram” with a dedicated iPad app.

This feat was reportedly prompted by two factors — the risk of TikTok's ban in the US under the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act and the recent tariffs levied by US President Donald Trump on several countries, including India.

Instagram, Instagram iPad App, App Store, Ipad, WhatsApp for iPad, Meta Platforms
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

