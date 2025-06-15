Good Wife OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tamil Legal Drama Online?

The Good Wife is a compelling Indian legal drama, bringing out the complexities of courtroom struggles and battles, as well as personal endurance and resilience in life. The series is based on the hit American series of the same name. This Tamil remake stars Priyamani in the powerful role, marking her debut in the OTT series. The series delves into themes of betrayal, empowerment, and justice. It traces the journey of a woman exploring the corrupted legal system while rebuilding her life after the scandal of her husband.

When and Where to Watch

The series will be streaming soon exclusively on JioHotstar. The teaser has dropped in early June 2025. All episodes will be available at once. The series will be available in Hindi version too.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of a wife who is facing challenges in her married life due to her husband's betrayal. The drama is starred by Priyamani and Sampath Raj, who have been married for 16 years. Everything was going well in their lives until the moment when a video of the husband went viral on the internet. With the husband asking the wife to believe him, the family seems to be in chaos. However, we see Priyamani putting on the lawyer's cloak. The teaser ends with her husband asking not to leave and to give up on him. The story revolves around the family battles and betrayal.

Cast and Crew

The cast follows Priyamani, who is making her debut in the Tamil series as a powerful lawyer. Sampath Raj plays her husband. Aari Arjunan plays a supporting role. The director is Revathy, who is also making a debut in the series.

Reception

Good Wife is yet to be released, so the official reviews and critics have not yet been heard. However, the anticipation from the teaser is quite captivating and keeps you hooked on the content.