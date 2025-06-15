Jinn - The Pet OTT Release Date: When and Where to Where to Watch Tamil Horror-Comedy Online?

Jinn - The Pet is finally ready to make its digital debut with SunNXT this June. This Tamil horror comedy has been written and directed by T.R. Bala. The movie revolves around a man who domesticates a jinn into his house, unaware of the disastrous consequences awaiting the future. As the supernatural events commence in his life, he soon realises his pet has turned into a nightmare. The movie has action, drama, horror, comedy, and romance. Mugen Rao and Bhavya Trikha are in the lead roles.

When and Where to Watch Jinn -The Pet

The movie will finally drop on June 20, 2025, only on SunNXT. Subscribe now to watch this crazy tale of horror and comedy. Available in Tamil language only.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jinn - The Pet

This T.R. Bala directorial revolves around a family who, under three crucial conditions, adopts a mysterious creature - Jinn. However, later they find themselves welcoming the unwanted chaos into their lives as Jinn breaks the conditions and starts creating supernatural events. As the situation keeps getting intense, the Jinn must be stopped. The twists and exciting narration of the story are everything the audience wishes for.

Cast and Crew of Jinn - The Pet

Jinn - The Pet has a strong starcast, where Mugen Rao and Bhavya Trikha play the lead roles, and to support them are names like Bala Saravaran, Imman Anachi, Nandu Anand, George Vijay Nelson, and more. Ganesh Chandrasekaran and Vivek Mervin are the music composers, while Arjun Raja is the face behind cinematography.

Reception of Jinn - The Pet

The theatrical release of Jinn - The Pet was on May 30th, 2025, where it opened with a good response from both the critics and the audience. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.9/10.