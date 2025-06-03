WhatsApp for Android is said to be testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will allow users to create custom AI chatbots. As per a feature tracker, Meta is rolling out the feature to select beta testers, and more users might get access to it over the next few weeks. The feature, which is already available on Instagram and Messenger, lets users describe the purpose, personality, and even appearance of a chatbot. Once created, the user can then have one-on-one conversations with the AI bot.

WhatsApp Might Let Users Create and Talk to AI Bots

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, Meta is finally bringing its AI Studio-powered chatbot creation capability to WhatsApp. The new feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.18.4 update, available via the Play Store. With this update, the instant messaging platform is said to have released the “Create an AI” feature to a select group of beta testers.

Based on an image of the feature shared by the feature tracker, it appears that the custom AI chatbot creation process is similar to the one on Instagram and Messenger. It is said to be available within a new AI Studio tab, which also contains pre-created chatbots users can talk to.

WhatsApp's custom AI chatbot

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

To create a custom AI chatbot, users will have to first write a prompt describing its role and purpose. Users can describe their chatbot in detail using up to 1,000 characters. Once done, they will have to select the personality traits of the AI. WhatsApp will suggest a few traits based on the description, however, users are also free to add their own traits. Similarly, users will also have to select the role the chatbot plays. Some of the examples of the role include helper, mentor, teacher, etc.

After this, users will get to choose an avatar for the chatbot. WhatsApp will suggest an avatar based on the information shared. However, users are free to edit the image or create a new one using text prompts. Once these steps are complete, the AI Studio will create a new custom AI chatbot that users can begin talking to.

It is currently unclear whether WhatsApp users will be able to share their AI chatbots with the community, but since Instagram and Messenger users can, it is likely to be an available option. The feature tracker highlighted that more beta testers will get access to the feature in the coming weeks, however, there is no word on when it might be rolled out to all users.