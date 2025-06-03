Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • WhatsApp for Android May Soon Let Users Create Custom AI Chatbots

WhatsApp for Android May Soon Let Users Create Custom AI Chatbots

WhatsApp is said to have rolled out the custom AI chatbots feature to some beta testers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2025 11:50 IST
WhatsApp for Android May Soon Let Users Create Custom AI Chatbots

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Alexander Shatov

It is unclear whether WhatsApp will also let users share their custom AI chatbots with the community

Highlights
  • Meta already lets users create AI chatbots on Instagram and Messenger
  • The feature is powered by Meta’s AI Studio
  • Users can describe their AI chatbot’s purpose and personality
Advertisement

WhatsApp for Android is said to be testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will allow users to create custom AI chatbots. As per a feature tracker, Meta is rolling out the feature to select beta testers, and more users might get access to it over the next few weeks. The feature, which is already available on Instagram and Messenger, lets users describe the purpose, personality, and even appearance of a chatbot. Once created, the user can then have one-on-one conversations with the AI bot.

WhatsApp Might Let Users Create and Talk to AI Bots

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, Meta is finally bringing its AI Studio-powered chatbot creation capability to WhatsApp. The new feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.18.4 update, available via the Play Store. With this update, the instant messaging platform is said to have released the “Create an AI” feature to a select group of beta testers.

Based on an image of the feature shared by the feature tracker, it appears that the custom AI chatbot creation process is similar to the one on Instagram and Messenger. It is said to be available within a new AI Studio tab, which also contains pre-created chatbots users can talk to.

whatsapp custom ai chatbot WhatsApp custom AI chatbot

WhatsApp's custom AI chatbot
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

To create a custom AI chatbot, users will have to first write a prompt describing its role and purpose. Users can describe their chatbot in detail using up to 1,000 characters. Once done, they will have to select the personality traits of the AI. WhatsApp will suggest a few traits based on the description, however, users are also free to add their own traits. Similarly, users will also have to select the role the chatbot plays. Some of the examples of the role include helper, mentor, teacher, etc.

After this, users will get to choose an avatar for the chatbot. WhatsApp will suggest an avatar based on the information shared. However, users are free to edit the image or create a new one using text prompts. Once these steps are complete, the AI Studio will create a new custom AI chatbot that users can begin talking to.

It is currently unclear whether WhatsApp users will be able to share their AI chatbots with the community, but since Instagram and Messenger users can, it is likely to be an available option. The feature tracker highlighted that more beta testers will get access to the feature in the coming weeks, however, there is no word on when it might be rolled out to all users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Android, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme C71 With 6,300mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

WhatsApp for Android May Soon Let Users Create Custom AI Chatbots
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Global Debut
  2. Realme C71 With 6,300mAh Battery Goes Official: Price, Specifications
  3. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With Shoulder Triggers, RGB Lights Launched in India
  4. NxtQuantum Said to Launch AI+ Nova 5G Series Phones in India on This Date
  5. Google Pixel 10 Series Reportedly Set to Launch on August 20
  6. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Create Personalised AI Chatbots
  7. Samsung Asks Galaxy Users to Activate Latest Anti-Theft Features
  8. Xiaomi Upgrade Days Sale Brings Discounts on These Devices
  9. Genetic Study Reveals Maya Civilization's Collapse Was a Reorganization
  10. HMD Rubber 1 Watch With Camera Said to Launch Soon Alongside Rubber 1S
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold 5 Teaser Showcases Build; Will Be Thinner and Lighter than X Fold 3
  2. Apple Teases Upcoming ‘Sleek Peek’ Updates Ahead of WWDC 2025 Next Week
  3. NxtQuantum's AI+ Phone to Launch in India on June 25, to Be Called Nova 5G Series: Report
  4. The Mortician Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  5. Cooku with Comali Season 6 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, Shoulder Triggers Launched in India
  7. Snapdragon X2 Elite Reportedly in Testing With 18 CPU Cores, 64GB of RAM
  8. IO Interactive's James Bond Game Is Called 007 First Light, Full Reveal Set for This Week
  9. WhatsApp for Android May Soon Let Users Create Custom AI Chatbots
  10. Realme C71 With 6,300mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »