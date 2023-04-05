Technology News
Facebook Messenger users can now play games with family and friends during video calls by tapping the group mode button.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 April 2023 12:10 IST
Messenger will integrate more games in near future

Highlights
  • There are 14 free-to-play games available in the Messenger app
  • The feature is available on iOS, Android, and Web
  • Users won’t be required to install the Messenger app to play games

Facebook parent Meta has announced a new shared experience for Facebook Gaming that will let users play their favourite games during video calls on Messenger. The feature has been made available on Messenger for iOS, and Android, as well as on the Web. Interestingly, users will not need to install the app to access the games. Currently, there are 14 free-to-play games available on Messenger including Words With Friends, Mini Golf FRVR, as well as titles like Card Wars and Exploding Kittens.

Facebook in a recent blog post stated that it is bringing a new ability enabling users to play multiplayer games during video calls with family and friends. Currently, the app is offering as many as 14 free-to-play games. The feature is available on the Messenger app for iOS, and Android, as well as Web. Notably, users don't even need to install the app to access the games.

According to Facebook, games like Card Wars by Bombay Play, Exploding Kittens by Coatsink, Mini Golf FRVR by FRVR, and Words With Friends by Zynga are available to play on the app. However, every game supports a different number of players, and most of the games can be played with just two people.

To access the games, users will be required to start a video call with their friends or family on Messenger and click on the group mode button in the centre. Next, they will need to tap on the “Play” icon, browse through the games library, and select whichever game they want to play.

Last month, Meta was reportedly testing the ability to access Messenger chats via the Facebook app again. The feature was previously available in the Facebook app but was moved to the standalone Messenger app in 2014. However, now the company is planning to let users share content through messages on Facebook without having to switch to another app.

Further reading: Messenger, Meta, Facebook, Facebook Gaming
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
