Facebook parent Meta has announced a new shared experience for Facebook Gaming that will let users play their favourite games during video calls on Messenger. The feature has been made available on Messenger for iOS, and Android, as well as on the Web. Interestingly, users will not need to install the app to access the games. Currently, there are 14 free-to-play games available on Messenger including Words With Friends, Mini Golf FRVR, as well as titles like Card Wars and Exploding Kittens.

According to Facebook, games like Card Wars by Bombay Play, Exploding Kittens by Coatsink, Mini Golf FRVR by FRVR, and Words With Friends by Zynga are available to play on the app. However, every game supports a different number of players, and most of the games can be played with just two people.

To access the games, users will be required to start a video call with their friends or family on Messenger and click on the group mode button in the centre. Next, they will need to tap on the “Play” icon, browse through the games library, and select whichever game they want to play.

Last month, Meta was reportedly testing the ability to access Messenger chats via the Facebook app again. The feature was previously available in the Facebook app but was moved to the standalone Messenger app in 2014. However, now the company is planning to let users share content through messages on Facebook without having to switch to another app.

