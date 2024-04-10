Technology News

Meta now allows you to add other users in Messenger by scanning a QR code.

Photo Credit: Meta

Everyone in Messenger chat can view, add, delete and download pictures and videos from shared album

  • Meta is finally adding HD photos to Messenger
  • The HD sharing is only available for photos at this time, not videos
  • Messenger now supports 100MB limit for files
Meta is finally bringing the ability to share high-quality photos in Messenger, a feature that many of its users have longed for. Users can turn on the HD toggle before hitting Send to avail of this file-sharing feature, the company announced on Tuesday (April 9). High-quality image sharing is also available on WhatsApp. Additionally, the social media giant is allowing users to create shared albums in chats. It is also rolling out the ability to send larger files.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company announced the rollout of new file-sharing features on Messenger via a blog post. The upgrades include the ability to send HD photos, create shared albums in chat, and transfer larger files up to 100MB in chats to improve Messenger conversations and connections. Additionally, Meta has added an option for users to connect with others by scanning a QR code on Messenger.

As for the new HD photo-sharing capability, users can turn on the HD toggle and tap Send after selecting an image from chat compose. Users can tap on additional photos to send multiple in HD. WhatsApp started supporting HD photos back in September 2023.

Further, Messenger now lets users create shared albums with photos and videos with friends and family. To create an album in a group chat, users have to select multiple photos from the chat composer and tap Create Album. This can be also done by long pressing a photo in the chat and tapping Create Album. To add photos to an existing album users will need to tap Add to album. They can also rename albums.

Everyone in the chat can view, add, delete and download pictures and videos from the shared album. The album can be located by tapping the Media button in a chat.

Further, Messenger offers an alternative to email for sending large files in formats including Word, PDF, and Excel. With the latest update, users can share files up to 100MB by tapping the + button on the menu.

Lastly, Meta is providing a new option for users to connect with other folks by simply scanning their Messenger QR code found in the Settings. The sender can also share their QR code through a link. This would eliminate the old practice of typing out someone's name or number to chat with them on the app.

Further reading: Meta, Messenger, Facebook Messenger, Mark Zuckerberg
