WhatsApp Rolling Out Text Editor Features to Android Beta Testers: Report

The feature is also being tested for the iOS app for WhatsApp.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 1 April 2023 18:19 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

WhatsApp is expected to roll out the feature to more users soon

Highlights
  • WhatsApp was previously reported to be testing this feature
  • The feature includes text alignment adjustment options
  • The text editor is also available for some WhatsApp Business accounts

WhatsApp has long been reported to work on a text editing feature. The feature had previously been reported to have been tested on both Android and iOS platforms. According to a new report, the feature is now being rolled out to select beta testers. However,the feature will be available only to WhatsApp on Android users currently. Since the iOS version has already been reported to be tested, it is expected to be rolled out soon. The social media platform is also reportedly working on an edit message feature.

A WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo post states that WhatsApp's new creative tools will help users to edit images, videos, and GIFs by using new tools and fonts offered with the new feature. The text editor is now available for select beta testers along with the Android 2.23.7.17 update.

The feature reportedly introduces to users the ability to quickly switch between fonts by tapping one of the font options displayed above the keyboard. Although changing the text font was previously possible, WhatsApp is now reportedly enabling users to quickly choose the desirable font. According to the report, text alignment can now also be set to left, centre, or right, offering users more control over text formatting inside images, videos, and GIFs.

Users will also reportedly be able to alter the background colour of the text with this new feature, making it easier to distinguish important text from the rest. Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze are among the new fonts that have been made available to beta testers, the report adds.

The WABetainfo report adds that WhatsApp will start rolling out the text editing feature to more users in the coming few weeks. The similar feature has also been found to be tested on iOS devices, so it is safe to say that an iOS version of the edit text feature will be available for beta testers soon.

A recent report suggested that WhatsApp is also testing an edit message feature with a dedicated alert that will be visible to all participants in the chat. An edited message will reportedly appear with an ‘edited' label, the same way deleted message labels are visible in chats currently.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
