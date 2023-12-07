Technology News
  Facebook Messenger Turns End to End Encryption on by Default for Individual Chats

Facebook Messenger Turns End-to-End Encryption on by Default for Individual Chats

Messenger chats protected by end-to-end encryption will offer the same features as previously unencrypted conversations.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 December 2023 15:35 IST
Facebook Messenger Turns End-to-End Encryption on by Default for Individual Chats

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Daniel Korpai

Meta says it won't have access to end-to-end encrypted conversations unless they are reported

Highlights
  • Facebook Messenger will now protect chats with end-to-end encryption
  • Meta says that E2EE chats will offer all of the app's messaging features
  • Messenger's rollout of encrypted chats to all users could take a while
Facebook Messenger is finally rolling out support for end-to-end encryption (E2EE) by default for individual chats and calls, the company announced on Wednesday. In the coming weeks and months, Facebook parent Meta says existing conversations will be protected by E2EE and new chats will also be protected by the technology. The company says that E2EE Messenger chats will offer the same features as previously unencrypted conversations including the ability to unsend messages, set chat themes, and send custom message reactions.

In a post detailing the launch of the new features, Messenger head Loredana Crisan said that both one-on-one chats and calls on the messaging app will now be protected by end-to-end encryption. Meta collaborated with experts and governments, academics and advocates to ensure a balance of privacy and safety, according to Crisan.

Just like WhatsApp, which is also owned by Meta, chats on Messenger can no longer be accessed by the company — with one exception. Meta will be able to see the contents of E2EE messages when a conversation participant reports the contents of a conversation — WhatsApp offers the same reporting mechanism.

In January 2022, Meta updated Secret Conversations — its opt-in E2EE chats feature on Messenger — with support for features that are available on regular chats. These include the ability to send GIFs and stickers in chats. Users can also set chat themes in secret conversations. Enabling the 24-hour disappearing message mode in E2EE chats will also alert users when another participant takes a screenshot, according to Meta.

facebook messenger e2ee meta inline messenger e2ee

Messenger's E2EE chats have been updated with support for features found on regular chats
Photo Credit: Meta

Meta has been working on enabling encrypted chats by default for years now, and the first indication of the company's efforts was revealed years ago when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that the firm was adding support for default E2EE chats for both Instagram and Messenger.

The company says that it has implemented the Signal Protocol (used on Signal, widely considered the gold standard in encrypted messaging apps) and the firm's own Labyrinth Protocol.

However, not all users will see their conversations upgraded to E2EE chats immediately. Crisan notes that "it may take some time for Messenger chats to be updated with default end-to-end encryption", which suggests that the rollout could take a considerable amount of time.

It is worth noting that features like optional E2EE encryption for chats on Instagram are yet to roll out to users in some regions, including India. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for details of the rollout to users in the country. Meta is expected to enable E2EE chats by default on Instagram once the Messenger rollout is complete.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook Messenger, Messenger, End to end encryption, E2EE, Facebook, Meta, Encryption
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Facebook Messenger Turns End-to-End Encryption on by Default for Individual Chats
