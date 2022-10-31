Technology News
Beware! These Five Android Apps Can Hack, Drain Your Bank Accounts

An Amsterdam-based computer support company has released a report suggesting people to delete apps that pose serious threat to their users.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 31 October 2022 16:40 IST
Beware! These Five Android Apps Can Hack, Drain Your Bank Accounts

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Andre Kheren

Some of the potentially risky apps have clocked over 100,000 downloads

Highlights
  • The trojan can steal bank login information
  • The account numbers of these app users also at risk
  • People in the US, UK were definitely at risk

Nearly five billion people around the world use smartphones in the modern day and age, research platform Statista claims. Powered by highspeed internet, these devices have access to all of our private information that apart from making daily jobs convenient, also exposes us to a bunch of serious scams. Threat Fabric, an Amsterdam-based computer support company, has released a report suggesting to delete apps that pose serious threat to their users.

A new banking trojan has been identified by researchers that has been latching onto Android devices. This can steal users' login information, account number, and other financial details.

Five Android apps have been named by Threat Fabric as top suggestions to be uninstalled from devices right away.

These apps are File Manager Small, Lite and My Finances Tracker with 1,000 downloads each.

Meanwhile, Zetter Authentication, Codice Fiscale 2022, and Recover Audio, Images & Videos are the other three potentially dangerous apps with 100,000 downloads each.

"Such way of distribution of Android banking Trojans is very dangerous as victims may stay unsuspecting for a long time and may not alert their bank about suspicious transactions made without them knowledge. Thus, it is very important to take actions on the organization side to detect such malicious apps and their payloads as well as suspicious behaviour happening on customer's device,” the Threat Fabric report said.

Nations like the US, UK, Austria, Australia, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Poland have definitely seen the circulation of this trojan.

"Such way of distribution of Android banking Trojans is very dangerous as victims may stay unsuspecting for a long time and may not alert their bank about suspicious transactions made without their knowledge," the report noted.

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Beware! These Five Android Apps Can Hack, Drain Your Bank Accounts
