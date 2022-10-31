Beware! These Five Android Apps Can Hack, Drain Your Bank Accounts

Nearly five billion people around the world use smartphones in the modern day and age, research platform Statista claims. Powered by highspeed internet, these devices have access to all of our private information that apart from making daily jobs convenient, also exposes us to a bunch of serious scams. Threat Fabric, an Amsterdam-based computer support company, has released a report suggesting to delete apps that pose serious threat to their users.

A new banking trojan has been identified by researchers that has been latching onto Android devices. This can steal users' login information, account number, and other financial details.

Five Android apps have been named by Threat Fabric as top suggestions to be uninstalled from devices right away.

These apps are File Manager Small, Lite and My Finances Tracker with 1,000 downloads each.

Meanwhile, Zetter Authentication, Codice Fiscale 2022, and Recover Audio, Images & Videos are the other three potentially dangerous apps with 100,000 downloads each.

"Such way of distribution of Android banking Trojans is very dangerous as victims may stay unsuspecting for a long time and may not alert their bank about suspicious transactions made without them knowledge. Thus, it is very important to take actions on the organization side to detect such malicious apps and their payloads as well as suspicious behaviour happening on customer's device,” the Threat Fabric report said.

Nations like the US, UK, Austria, Australia, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Poland have definitely seen the circulation of this trojan.

