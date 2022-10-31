Technology News
Netflix November 2022 Releases: The Crown, Manifest, Enola Holmes 2, and More

Alongside Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi in Monica, O My Darling, Jason Momoa in Slumberland, and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Karishma Sharma |  Updated: 31 October 2022 16:34 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown season 5

Highlights
  • The Crown season 5 release date is November 9 on Netflix
  • Manifest season 4 has been split into two 10-episode halves
  • Enola Holmes 2 release date is November 4 on Netflix

What are the biggest Netflix originals in November 2022? The Crown, which returns after a couple of years for its fifth and penultimate season, is the indisputable frontrunner. With a new cast in town — Imelda Staunton is Queen Elizabeth II, Dominic West is Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki is Princess Diana — and with its focus set on events from the ‘90s, The Crown season 5 drops all episodes on November 9. Another major contender features Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown alongside The Witcher's Henry Cavill. Yes, Enola Holmes is back for a sequel, with the titular teen sleuth (Brown) taking on her first case as a detective. She will need her friends and her brother Sherlock (Cavill). Enola Holmes 2 is out November 4 on Netflix worldwide.

In addition to that, we have a bunch of new and returning series. Neeraj Pandey (A Wednesday!) is the creator on Khakee: The Bihar Chapter — out November 25 — a crime drama that stars Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary. The apocalyptic sci-fi drama Manifest jumps to Netflix for its fourth and final season, which has been divided into two parts of 10 episodes each. Grief, loss, and a string of bad luck haunts the Stone family and the passengers of Flight 828. Manifest season 4 part 1 is available November 4 on Netflix. Meanwhile, over in Blockbuster — out November 3 — Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) fight to keep the last video rental store in America open. And Tim Burton is co-creator on a new Addams Family series centred on goth girl Wednesday, (Jenna Ortega) as she tries to master her powers and stop a killing spree. Wednesday drops November 23 on Netflix.

If you're looking for even more Netflix original series in November 2022, you're in luck. In the sixth season of the Spanish high school series Elite, dropping November 18, everyone has something to prove, and something they're looking for, whether it's power, love, or just millions of followers. A day before on November 17, the creators of Dark — Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar — deliver their next project: 1899. Set naturally in that year, it follows an immigrant ship headed for New York. But after they encounter a strange second ship adrift in the open sea, a mind-bending riddle unfolds for its bewildered passengers. Also on November 17, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return for the third and final season of their black comedy Dead to Me, as their bond is put to the test following another crash.

If movies are more your jam, Netflix has a few with major stars outside of the aforementioned Enola Holmes 2. Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi lead the only known Indian Netflix original film for November 2022. The mystery thriller Monica, O My Darling — out November 11 — follows a slick robotics expert who joins a murderous plot after a passionate affair takes a sudden turn. A day prior on November 10, Lindsay Lohan loses her memory in a skiing accident and falls in love with a widower in Falling for Christmas. On November 16, in The Wonder, Florence Pugh's nurse travels from England to a remote Irish village in 1862 to investigate a young girl's supposedly miraculous fast. And in Slumberland on November 18, Jason Momoa's larger-than-life outlaw partners a daring young orphan through a land of dreams to find a precious pearl that will grant her greatest wish.

Outside of those, there are a couple of Netflix original films that you should keep an eye on in November 2022. Cartoon Saloon — the makers of Wolfwalkers, Song of the Sea, and The Breadwinner — return with My Father's Dragon, the story of a young boy who journeys to the mysterious Wild Island, where he finds ferocious beasts and the friendship of a lifetime. Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, and Ian McShane lend their voices. My Father's Dragon is out November 11 on Netflix.

The other one is The Swimmers, which depicts the deeply-uplifting story of two young sisters who are forced to leave their war-torn home of Syria, make a risky voyage across the Mediterranean, where they put their swimming skills to heroic use, and then go on to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympics as part of the Refugee Olympic Team. BAFTA winner Sally El Hosaini (My Brother the Devil) directs. The Swimmers is available November 23 on Netflix.

Netflix November 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in November 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

You can learn more about upcoming Netflix titles — Indian movies, international movies, and TV series — at our entertainment hub. Tap the Netflix button to filter out other titles.

November 1
The Accountant
The Blind Side
By the Sea
Daddy's Home
Enough
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
The Hungover Games
Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You
Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You 2
Molang: multiple seasons
The Notebook
Robocar POLI Safety Series
The Ruins
To Russia with Love
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Stuart Little 2
The Takeover

November 2
The Ghost
Killer Sally
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Young Royals: Season 2

November 3
Blockbuster: Season 1
Costa Brava, Lebanon
The Dragon Prince: Season 4
Panayotis Pascot: Almost

November 4
40 Sticks
Buying Beverly Hills: Season 1
David
Desterro
Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman
Enola Holmes 2
The Fabulous: Season 1
Lookism: Season 1
Lusala
Manifest: Season 4 Part 1
The Metamorphosis of Birds
Scarlet Hill: Season 1
Sea
The Secret of the Greco Family: Season 1
Simon Calls
Soa
Uyire

November 5
Bullet Train
A Family Affair
In the Heights
Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste
SPY x FAMILY: Season 1, weekly

November 7
Deepa & Anoop: Season 2

November 8
Behind Every Star: Season 1, weekly
The Claus Family 2
Minions & More Volume 2
Neal Brennan: Blocks
Triviaverse

November 9
The Crown: Season 5
FIFA Uncovered: Limited Series
The Soccer Football Movie

November 10
Falling for Christmas
Lost Bullet 2
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia: Season 1
Satria Dewa: Gatotkaca
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith
Warrior Nun: Season 2

November 11
Ancient Apocalypse
Capturing the Killer Nurse
Dinner at My Place
Don't Leave
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under
Is That Black Enough for You?!?
Maybe Today
Monica, O My Darling
My Father's Dragon
Naruto Shippuden: Seasons 14–18
Poochandi
Something Necessary

November 13
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury: Season 1

November 14
Stutz
Teletubbies: Season 1

November 15
Christmas In Love
Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy
Johanna Nordström: Call the Police
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure
Run for the Money: Season 1

November 16
2 Hearts
In Her Hands
The Lost Lotteries
Mind Your Manners: Season 1
Off Track
One of Us Is Lying: Season 2
Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo
The Wonder

November 17
1899: Season 1
Christmas with You
Dead to Me: Season 3
I Am Vanessa Guillen
Pepsi, Where's My Jet?

November 18
The Cuphead Show!: Part 3
Elite: Season 6
Inside Job: Part 2
Reign Supreme
Slumberland
Somebody
The Violence Action

November 21
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday
StoryBots: Answer Time

November 22
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

November 23
Blood, Sex & Royalty
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm
Lesson Plan
The Swimmers
Taco Chronicles: Season 3: Cross the Border
The Unbroken Voice: Season 1
Wednesday: Season 1
Who's a Good Boy?

November 24
First Love: Season 1
The Noel Diary

November 25
Blood & Water: Season 3
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
Soul Boy

November 26
Space Jam: A New Legacy

November 28
The Action Pack Saves Christmas

November 29
The Creature Cases: Season 2
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic

November 30
A Man of Action
My Name Is Vendetta
The Lost Patient
Snack VS. Chef: Season 1
Take Your Pills: Xanax

November TBA
The Last Dolphin King

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Release Date 9 November 2022
  • Genre Drama, History
  • Cast
    Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki
  • Director
    Peter Morgan
  • Music Rupert Gregson-Williams, Lorne Balfe, Martin Phipps
  • Producer
    Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Philip Martin, Suzanne Mackie, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Tanya Seghatchian, Nina Wolarsky, Allie Goss, Benjamin Caron, Andrew Eaton
  • Production
    Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television
  • Certificate 18+
Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes 2

  • Release Date 4 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Gabriel Tierney, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Serranna Su-Ling Bliss
  • Director
    Harry Bradbeer
  • Music Daniel Pemberton
  • Producer
    Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Ali Mendes, Millie Bobby Brown, Paige Brown
  • Production
    Legendary Entertainment, Netflix, PCMA Productions
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

  • Release Date 25 November 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Ravi Kishan, Abhimanyu Singh, Anup Soni, Aishwarya Sushmita, Shraddha Das, Vinay Pathak
  • Director
    Bhav Dhulia
  • Producer
    Shital Bhatia
  • Production
    Friday Storytellers
  • Certificate 13+
Manifest Season 4

Manifest Season 4

  • Release Date 4 November 2022
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Daryl Edwards
  • Director
    Romeo Tirone, Dean White, S.J. Main Muñoz, Josh Dallas, Erica Watson
  • Producer
    Romeo Tirone
  • Production
    Compari Entertainment, Jeff Rake Productions, Universal Television, Warner Bros. Television
Blockbuster

Blockbuster

  • Release Date 3 November 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, J.B. Smoove, Kamaia Fairburn, Keegan Connor Tracy, Jayne Entwistle, Stephanie Izsak, Adam Beauchesne, Jenna Berman, Alison Wandzura, Ashley Alexander, Robyn Bradley, Alaska Leigh, Zavien Garrett, Megan Munro
  • Director
    Payman Benz
  • Music Jesse Novak
  • Producer
    John Davis, John Fox, David Caspe, Jackie Clarke, Vanessa Ramos, Bridger Winegar, Robert Petrovic, Payman Benz
  • Production
    Davis Entertainment, Universal Television
Wednesday

Wednesday

  • Release Date 23 November 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Kids & Family, Fantasy, Mystery
  • Cast
    Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci
  • Director
    Tim Burton
  • Music Danny Elfman, Chris Bacon
  • Producer
    Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, Tim Burton, Gail Berman, Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, Jonathan Glickman, Andrew Mittman
  • Production
    1.21 Films, Glickmania Media, Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, MGM Television
Elite Season 6

Elite Season 6

  • Release Date 18 November 2022
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    María Pedraza, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Álvaro Rico, Arón Piper, Mina El Hammani, Ester Expósito, Omar Ayuso, Danna Paola, Jorge López, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós, Leïti Sène, Sergio Momo, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ríos, Pol Granch, Andrés Velencoso, Diego Martín, Valentina Zenere, André Lamoglia, Carloto Cotta, Adam Nourou
  • Music Lucas Vidal
  • Producer
    Carlos Montero, Darío Madrona, Diego Betancor, Iñaki Juaristi, Francisco Ramos
  • Production
    Zeta Producciones
  • Certificate A
1899

1899

  • Release Date 17 November 2022
  • Genre History, Horror, Mystery
  • Cast
    Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musiał, Anton Lesser, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Martin Greis-Rosenthal, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards, Alexandre Willaume
  • Director
    Baran bo Odar
  • Music Ben Frost
  • Producer
    Jantje Friese, Baran bo Odar
  • Production
    Dark Ways
Dead to Me Season 3

Dead to Me Season 3

  • Release Date 17 November 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Max Jenkins, Sam McCarthy, Luke Roessler
  • Director
    Silver Tree
  • Music Adam Blau
  • Producer
    Liz Feldman
  • Production
    Gloria Sanchez Productions, Visualized Inc., CBS Television Studios
  • Certificate A
Monica, O My Darling

Monica, O My Darling

  • Release Date 11 November 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel, Zayn Marie Khan
  • Director
    Vasan Bala
  • Producer
    Sarita Patil, Sanjay Routray, Dikssha J Routray
  • Production
    Matchbox Shots
Falling for Christmas

Falling for Christmas

  • Release Date 10 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Duration 1h 33min
  • Cast
    Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Alejandra Flores, Chase Ramsey, Sean J. Dillingham, Antonio D. Charity, Aliana Lohan
  • Director
    Janeen Damian
  • Music Nathan Lanier
  • Producer
    Michael Damian, Brad Krevoy
  • Production
    Motion Picture Corporation of America, Riviera Films
The Wonder

The Wonder

  • Release Date 16 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 1h 43min
  • Cast
    Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O'Byrne, David Wilmot
  • Director
    Sebastián Lelio
  • Music Matthew Herbert
  • Producer
    Ed Guiney, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe
  • Production
    Element Pictures, House Productions, Screen Ireland, Access Entertainment
Slumberland

Slumberland

  • Release Date 18 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Comedy, Kids & Family
  • Duration 1h 57min
  • Cast
    Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, Chris O'Dowd
  • Director
    Francis Lawrence
  • Music Pinar Toprak
  • Producer
    Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, Francis Lawrence, Cameron MacConomy
  • Production
    Chernin Entertainment
My Father&#039;s Dragon

My Father's Dragon

  • Release Date 11 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Duration 1h 39min
  • Cast
    Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Whoopi Goldberg, Ian McShane, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O'Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II, Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith, Maggie Linton
  • Director
    Nora Twomey
  • Music Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna
  • Producer
    Bonnie Curtis, Paul Young, Julie Lynn
  • Production
    Netflix Animation, Cartoon Saloon, Mockingbird Pictures, Parallel Films
The Swimmers

The Swimmers

  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Sport
  • Duration 2h 14min
  • Cast
    Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, Ahmed Malek, Matthias Schweighöfer, James Krishna Floyd, Ali Suliman, Kinda Alloush, Elmi Rashid Elmi
  • Director
    Sally El Hosaini
  • Music Steven Price
  • Producer
    Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, Ali Jaafar, Tim Cole
  • Production
    Working Title Films
Killer Sally

Killer Sally

  • Release Date 2 November 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Drama
  • Cast
    Sally McNeil
  • Director
    Nanette Burstein
  • Producer
    Traci Carlson, Robert Yapkowitz, Richard Peete
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

  • Release Date 10 July 2009
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h 30min
  • Cast
    Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, John Turturro, Ramón Rodríguez, Kevin Dunn, Julie White, Isabel Lucas, John Benjamin Hickey, Glenn Morshower, Matthew Marsden, Rainn Wilson, Michael Papajohn
  • Director
    Michael Bay
  • Music Steve Jablonsky
  • Producer
    Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Ian Bryce
  • Production
    DreamWorks Pictures, Hasbro, Di Bonaventura Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Young Royals Season 2

Young Royals Season 2

  • Release Date 1 November 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento, Nikita Uggla
  • Music Matti Bye
  • Producer
    Lars Beckung, Lisa Berggren Eyre, Martin Söder
  • Production
    Nexiko AB
The Fabulous

The Fabulous

  • Release Date 4 November 2022
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Chae Soo-bin, Choi Min-ho, Lee Sang-woon, Park hee-jung
  • Director
    Kim Jeong-hyeon
Bullet Train
Read Review

Bullet Train

  • Release Date 4 August 2022
  • Language English, Japanese, Spanish
  • Genre Action, Mystery, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 8min
  • Cast
    Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, Sandra Bullock, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Karen Fukuhara, Masi Oka, Pasha D. Lychnikoff, Miraj Grbić
  • Director
    David Leitch
  • Music Dominic Lewis
  • Producer
    Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, Antoine Fuqua
  • Production
    Columbia Pictures, Fuqua Films, 87North Productions
  • Certificate A
In The Heights

In The Heights

  • Release Date 29 July 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Musical, Romance
  • Duration 2h 22min
  • Cast
    Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Stephanie Beatriz, Jimmy Smits, Dascha Polanco
  • Director
    Jon M. Chu
  • Music Alex Lacamoire, Bill Sherman, Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Producer
    Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs
  • Production
    5000 Broadway Productions, Likely Story, Scott Sanders Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Warrior Nun Season 2

Warrior Nun Season 2

  • Release Date 10 November 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Tristán Ulloa
  • Music Jeff Russo
  • Producer
    Simon Barry, Stephen Hegyes, Jet Wilkinson, Dean English, Robert Burke, Zack Tucker Gangnes, Peter Welter Soler, Matt Bosack, Todd Giroux
  • Production
    Reality Distortion Field
Is That Black Enough for You?!?

Is That Black Enough for You?!?

  • Release Date 11 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Documentary
  • Duration 2h 15min
  • Cast
    Harry Belafonte, Samuel L. Jackson, Laurence Fishburne, Whoopi Goldberg, Margaret Avery
  • Director
    Elvis Mitchell
  • Producer
    Steven Soderbergh, David Fincher, Angus Wall, Ciara Lacy
  • Production
    Netflix, Makemake
Christmas with You

Christmas with You

  • Release Date 17 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Kids & Family, Romance
  • Duration 1h 29min
  • Cast
    Freddie Prinze Jr., Aimee Garcia, Gabriel Sloyer, Grace Dumdaw, Deja Monique Cruz, Helena Betancourt, Lawrence J. Hughes, Matthew Grimaldi, Cedric Cannon, Zenzi Williams, Elisa Bocanegra, Nicolette Stephanie Templier, Emily Davidson, Sammy Peralta, Alexander Ramirez, Benjamin Brody
  • Director
    Gabriela Tagliavini
  • Music Pancho Burgos-Goizueta
  • Producer
    Lucas Jarach, German Michael Torres
  • Production
    GMT Films, Netflix Studios
Inside Job Season 2

Inside Job Season 2

  • Release Date 18 November 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Tisha Campbell, Andy Daly, Chris Diamantopoulos, John DiMaggio, Bobby Lee, Brett Gelman
  • Music Ryan Elder, Steve Reidell
  • Producer
    Chantal Hennessey, Shion Takeuchi, Alex Hirsch, Mike Hollingsworth
  • Production
    Taco Gucci, Netflix Animation
  • Certificate 18+
Space Jam: A New Legacy

Space Jam: A New Legacy

  • Release Date 19 August 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Adventure, Comedy
  • Cast
    LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman Eric Bauza Zendaya;
  • Director
    Malcolm D. Lee
  • Music Kris Bowers
  • Producer
    Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Duncan Henderson
  • Production
    Warner Animation Group, Proximity Media, SpringHill Entertainment
