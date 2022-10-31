What are the biggest Netflix originals in November 2022? The Crown, which returns after a couple of years for its fifth and penultimate season, is the indisputable frontrunner. With a new cast in town — Imelda Staunton is Queen Elizabeth II, Dominic West is Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki is Princess Diana — and with its focus set on events from the ‘90s, The Crown season 5 drops all episodes on November 9. Another major contender features Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown alongside The Witcher's Henry Cavill. Yes, Enola Holmes is back for a sequel, with the titular teen sleuth (Brown) taking on her first case as a detective. She will need her friends and her brother Sherlock (Cavill). Enola Holmes 2 is out November 4 on Netflix worldwide.

In addition to that, we have a bunch of new and returning series. Neeraj Pandey (A Wednesday!) is the creator on Khakee: The Bihar Chapter — out November 25 — a crime drama that stars Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary. The apocalyptic sci-fi drama Manifest jumps to Netflix for its fourth and final season, which has been divided into two parts of 10 episodes each. Grief, loss, and a string of bad luck haunts the Stone family and the passengers of Flight 828. Manifest season 4 part 1 is available November 4 on Netflix. Meanwhile, over in Blockbuster — out November 3 — Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) fight to keep the last video rental store in America open. And Tim Burton is co-creator on a new Addams Family series centred on goth girl Wednesday, (Jenna Ortega) as she tries to master her powers and stop a killing spree. Wednesday drops November 23 on Netflix.

If you're looking for even more Netflix original series in November 2022, you're in luck. In the sixth season of the Spanish high school series Elite, dropping November 18, everyone has something to prove, and something they're looking for, whether it's power, love, or just millions of followers. A day before on November 17, the creators of Dark — Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar — deliver their next project: 1899. Set naturally in that year, it follows an immigrant ship headed for New York. But after they encounter a strange second ship adrift in the open sea, a mind-bending riddle unfolds for its bewildered passengers. Also on November 17, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return for the third and final season of their black comedy Dead to Me, as their bond is put to the test following another crash.

If movies are more your jam, Netflix has a few with major stars outside of the aforementioned Enola Holmes 2. Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi lead the only known Indian Netflix original film for November 2022. The mystery thriller Monica, O My Darling — out November 11 — follows a slick robotics expert who joins a murderous plot after a passionate affair takes a sudden turn. A day prior on November 10, Lindsay Lohan loses her memory in a skiing accident and falls in love with a widower in Falling for Christmas. On November 16, in The Wonder, Florence Pugh's nurse travels from England to a remote Irish village in 1862 to investigate a young girl's supposedly miraculous fast. And in Slumberland on November 18, Jason Momoa's larger-than-life outlaw partners a daring young orphan through a land of dreams to find a precious pearl that will grant her greatest wish.

Outside of those, there are a couple of Netflix original films that you should keep an eye on in November 2022. Cartoon Saloon — the makers of Wolfwalkers, Song of the Sea, and The Breadwinner — return with My Father's Dragon, the story of a young boy who journeys to the mysterious Wild Island, where he finds ferocious beasts and the friendship of a lifetime. Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, and Ian McShane lend their voices. My Father's Dragon is out November 11 on Netflix.

The other one is The Swimmers, which depicts the deeply-uplifting story of two young sisters who are forced to leave their war-torn home of Syria, make a risky voyage across the Mediterranean, where they put their swimming skills to heroic use, and then go on to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympics as part of the Refugee Olympic Team. BAFTA winner Sally El Hosaini (My Brother the Devil) directs. The Swimmers is available November 23 on Netflix.

Netflix November 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in November 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

You can learn more about upcoming Netflix titles — Indian movies, international movies, and TV series — at our entertainment hub. Tap the Netflix button to filter out other titles.

November 1

The Accountant

The Blind Side

By the Sea

Daddy's Home

Enough

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

The Hungover Games

Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You

Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You 2

Molang: multiple seasons

The Notebook

Robocar POLI Safety Series

The Ruins

To Russia with Love

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little 2

The Takeover

November 2

The Ghost

Killer Sally

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Young Royals: Season 2

November 3

Blockbuster: Season 1

Costa Brava, Lebanon

The Dragon Prince: Season 4

Panayotis Pascot: Almost

November 4

40 Sticks

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 1

David

Desterro

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman

Enola Holmes 2

The Fabulous: Season 1

Lookism: Season 1

Lusala

Manifest: Season 4 Part 1

The Metamorphosis of Birds

Scarlet Hill: Season 1

Sea

The Secret of the Greco Family: Season 1

Simon Calls

Soa

Uyire

November 5

Bullet Train

A Family Affair

In the Heights

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste

SPY x FAMILY: Season 1, weekly

November 7

Deepa & Anoop: Season 2

November 8

Behind Every Star: Season 1, weekly

The Claus Family 2

Minions & More Volume 2

Neal Brennan: Blocks

Triviaverse

November 9

The Crown: Season 5

FIFA Uncovered: Limited Series

The Soccer Football Movie

November 10

Falling for Christmas

Lost Bullet 2

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia: Season 1

Satria Dewa: Gatotkaca

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith

Warrior Nun: Season 2

November 11

Ancient Apocalypse

Capturing the Killer Nurse

Dinner at My Place

Don't Leave

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under

Is That Black Enough for You?!?

Maybe Today

Monica, O My Darling

My Father's Dragon

Naruto Shippuden: Seasons 14–18

Poochandi

Something Necessary

November 13

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury: Season 1

November 14

Stutz

Teletubbies: Season 1

November 15

Christmas In Love

Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure

Run for the Money: Season 1

November 16

2 Hearts

In Her Hands

The Lost Lotteries

Mind Your Manners: Season 1

Off Track

One of Us Is Lying: Season 2

Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo

The Wonder

November 17

1899: Season 1

Christmas with You

Dead to Me: Season 3

I Am Vanessa Guillen

Pepsi, Where's My Jet?

November 18

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3

Elite: Season 6

Inside Job: Part 2

Reign Supreme

Slumberland

Somebody

The Violence Action

November 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday

StoryBots: Answer Time

November 22

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

November 23

Blood, Sex & Royalty

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

Lesson Plan

The Swimmers

Taco Chronicles: Season 3: Cross the Border

The Unbroken Voice: Season 1

Wednesday: Season 1

Who's a Good Boy?

November 24

First Love: Season 1

The Noel Diary

November 25

Blood & Water: Season 3

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Soul Boy

November 26

Space Jam: A New Legacy

November 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas

November 29

The Creature Cases: Season 2

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic

November 30

A Man of Action

My Name Is Vendetta

The Lost Patient

Snack VS. Chef: Season 1

Take Your Pills: Xanax

November TBA

The Last Dolphin King

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.