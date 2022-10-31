Technology News
loading

Hong Kong Says It's Exploring Whether to Legalise Crypto Trading by Retail Investors

Hong Kong says it is looking to relax regulations and claw back some of the business that has left.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 31 October 2022 13:55 IST
Hong Kong Says It's Exploring Whether to Legalise Crypto Trading by Retail Investors

Photo Credit: Reuters

Hong Kong currently restricts exchanges to clients with portfolios of at least $1 million

Highlights
  • Hong Kong is looking to relax regulations for crypto business
  • A fintech conference opened on Monday
  • China banned transactions of digital currencies in 2021

Hong Kong is "back in business" and exploring whether to legalise crypto trading by retail investors, the city's finance chief announced Monday, kicking off a week of conferences aimed at resuscitating the Chinese hub's image.

In contrast to mainland China where crypto has been all but banned, Hong Kong is looking to relax regulations and claw back some of the business that has left.

Years of strict pandemic controls and a political crackdown have hammered the Asian finance hub's economy and sparked an exodus of talent that authorities say they now want to reverse.

A fintech conference opened on Monday and will be followed on Wednesday by a finance summit attended by some of the world's top bankers.

"Hong Kong is open and inclusive towards the global community of innovators engaging in virtual asset businesses," finance secretary Paul Chan told delegates at the fintech conference.

"In a great many ways, we are telling the world that we are back in business," he added, in a speech that had to be delivered remotely after he caught Covid last week during an overseas trip.

In a new policy statement, the government said it would launch a consultation to explore how the retail segment "may be given a suitable degree of access". It added that Hong Kong was willing to review "property rights for tokenised assets and the legality of smart contracts".

Currently, Hong Kong restricts exchanges to clients with portfolios of at least $1 million (roughly Rs. 8 crore).

Expanding permission to retail investors would allow far more regular residents to invest in cryptocurrencies and virtual assets. But that carries its own risks.

There has been a global push to regulate the crypto market and protect investors following wild swings and a string of high-profile collapses.

Critics say crypto is an ideal tool to generate investment bubbles, hide illicit wealth and enable scams.

China, once one of the world's largest crypto markets, banned transactions of digital currencies in 2021.

Singapore recently strengthened regulations around retail transactions after a number of crypto exchanges imploded, including in the city state.

Meanwhile, Japan has recently relaxed some of its more conservative rules on listing tokens.

Given its position as a gateway for China to the international markets, Hong Kong was initially something of a crypto hub.

The city then introduced a voluntary licensing regime in 2018 for big exchanges but only two were approved for permits — BC Technology and HashKey.

One of the biggest exchanges that used to be in the city, FTX, moved to the Bahamas last year.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrencies, FTX, BC Technology, HashKey
iPhone November Shipments Said to See 30 Percent Slash Due to COVID-19 Woes in Foxconn China Plant

Related Stories

Hong Kong Says It's Exploring Whether to Legalise Crypto Trading by Retail Investors
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Caviar Designs iPhone 14 Pro Worth Rs 1 Crore With Rolex on the Back
  2. RBI to Begin Pilot of Digital Rupee on November 1; 9 Banks to Participate
  3. HP Pavilion Plus Laptop 14 Review: Sophisticated Power
  4. Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications Tipped, May Get 6.7-Inch E6 2K LTPO Display
  5. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  8. Oppo A98 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Said to Have Assured EU Chief to Abide by Online Content Policing Rules for Twitter
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge
  3. Realme 10 4G Set to Launch on November 9, Specifications, Configuration Options Revealed
  4. RBI to Begin Pilot of Digital Rupee on November 1 With Participation From 9 Banks
  5. Monica, O My Darling Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Plans a Perfect Murder in Netflix Movie
  6. Bharti Airtel Records 89 Percent Jump in Q2 Profit Amid Higher Subscriber Realisation
  7. Xiaomi 13 Pro Key Specifications Tipped, Likely to Feature 6.7-Inch E6 2K LTPO Display
  8. Security Firm Posts Apology for Using "Hoodie Hacker" Pic, Internet in Splits
  9. Beware! These Five Android Apps Can Hack, Drain Your Bank Accounts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.