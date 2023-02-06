Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Chrome that could allow users delete their browsing activity for the last 15 minutes. The feature has been spotted in recently updated source code for the browser engine that powers Chrome. It will reportedly enable users to quickly remove their browsing history on Chrome for Android. Currently, the browser allows users to clear their browsing history for the last hour, 24 hours, 7 days, 4 weeks, and "all time". The new quick delete feature is still under development and cannot be tested.

According to a Chrome Story report, the search giant is working on a new ability that will give users more control over their internet browsing history. Dubbed "Quick Delete", the feature has been spotted on the Chromium Gerrit, which is a website that tracks the development of the browser from Google.

The report states that the feature will allow users to clear their browsing history and cache from the last 15 minutes on Chrome for Android. It also suggests that the new option to delete browsing history will appear in the three-dot menu located at the top right corner in Chrome.

As of now, Google Chrome allows users to clear their browsing history for the last one hour, 24 hours, 7 days, 4 weeks, and all time. Once rolled out, the latest feature will give users more control over their web history and protect their personal information. As the feature is currently in development, there's no way to test it on Chrome for Android.

Google rolled out this feature for its Android search app last year in March, enabling users to delete the last 15 minutes of their search history. Users can tap their profile picture in the Google app and look for the 'Delete last 15 min' option in the pop-up menu. The company announced that it was bringing the feature to Android devices at its 2021 Google I/O event, and the feature arrived on iOS in July 2021.

Meanwhile, Google was recently spotted working on a feature to translate text within images for Chrome. The feature is expected to allow users to detect the text within the image and translate them. As of now, users can translate text within an image using Google Lens. The new option, when added to the Chrome translation feature, can be activated with a feature flag. It will appear in Chrome's context menu after the rest of the text on the page is translated by the browser, according to the report.

