If you have both work and personal Google accounts, signing into both of them on a single device can be a headache, consdiring the amount of enterprise-related restrictions there are. To make this process easier, Google on Monday announced new capabilities for its Chrome app on iOS which helps keep the browsing data for the organisation account separate from the personal one. Further, the Mountain View-based tech giant is also extending Chrome Enterprise's reporting capabilities to both Android and iOS platforms.

New Chrome for iOS Features

Google detailed the new features in Chrome for iOS in a blog post. The company said that it is simplifying the sign-in experience for users who have both work and personal accounts, eliminating the need to sign in and out of each account depending on the task. With seamless account switching with data separation, the Chrome browser keeps the browsing activity for both accounts separate.

When a user signs in with their managed account or switches to it, Google Chrome informs them that they are entering a managed experience and their data will be handled by their organisation. As per Google, organisations maintain control over information and can decide how it is handled.

The company claims this improved experience enables businesses to allow users to use the device of their choice. Local data such as tabs, history, and passwords stay within the managed account browsing experience, with only the end-user and IT admins having control over the information.

In addition to seamless account switching with data separation, the tech giant also extended its advanced browser data protections on mobile devices. Available on both Android and iOS, various advanced security capabilities are now being made available under Chrome Enterprise, enabling IT teams to enforce them as a safeguard against information theft.

Organisations can send critical data to the security investigation tool in the Google Admin console, Chrome logs, or the SIEM ((Security Information and Event Management) system of their choice, for any concerns related to security events. Further, there is also URL filtering on both Android and iOS which blocks users from visiting unapproved websites.

The Chrome Enterprise Core is available at no additional cost to organisations, as per the company. To further eliminate the risk of data loss across all endpoints, organisations can avail of the Chrome Enterprise Premium solution which offers additional protections against operating systems and platforms.