OpenAI is reportedly working on an artificial intelligence (AI) web browser and is close to releasing it. As per the report, the San Francisco-based AI firm is readying the browser to compete with Google Chrome. The name of this browser is not known; however, the report suggests that it will support AI capabilities natively and offer a new way of browsing through websites. Interestingly, this development comes at a time when the Browser Company has also released an AI-powered browser called Dia.

OpenAI Could Reportedly Release Its AI Browser in the Coming Weeks

According to a Reuters report, the AI firm is very close to releasing a web browser to challenge Google Chrome and other major browser platforms. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the AI-powered browser could be released in the next few weeks.

Unlike the typical web browser, OpenAI's offering is said to be AI native and offer integrated features to make the web surfing experience better. While the report did not mention any of the AI features that the platform would carry, it claimed that some of the user interactions could be performed simply by writing a natural language message in a chat interface.

The report also claimed that the web browser is part of OpenAI's larger vision of integrating its services across “the personal and work lives of consumers.” Notably, the company is also developing an AI device in collaboration with Jony Ive's startup.

OpenAI could also be aiming to create a Google-like ecosystem with its search engine and web browser. For decades now, the Mountain View-based tech giant has dominated the search and browser market with its integrated products, and has a massive user footprint whose data is consistently used to improve the products. As the AI firm moves closer towards artificial general intelligence (AGI), the company would need access to exponentially larger datasets to train these models.

Separately, The Browser Company also released an AI-powered web browser last month, dubbed Dia. It comes with an integrated AI chatbot that can access information on various tabs and assist users with their queries. The AI-powered Dia browser is currently available in beta to select users on Mac devices.