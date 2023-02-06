Netflix has announced two Indian originals for February so far — Class and Romantics. The Hindi-language adaptation of the Spanish young-adult series Elite, Class follows three kids from middle-class families, who earn a scholarship to study at the prestigious Hampton International School. Faced with bullying and discrimination from other wealthy students, the trio are dragged into a murder investigation as prime suspects, exposing the shallow underbelly of the rich. All eight episodes of Class are now streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, the Romantics is a four-part docu-series that serves as a tribute to the late Bollywood director and producer Yash Raj Chopra, through interviews with several actors who worked with him. It will be up for streaming on February 14.

Sanjay Mishra-led (Masaan) is another entry to Netflix's catalogue this month, after having received critical acclaim, late last year. In it, a retired school teacher gets involved in the murder of a loan shark, after having sent his son abroad for higher studies. Will he be able to erase all traces leading back to his family and turn it into a perfect murder?

With Valentine's Day this month, Netflix's February lineup is packed with a collection of romance movies and series. Up first is 2011 film No Strings Attached starring Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman, in which a couple struggles to keep their relationship strictly physical, as they develop feelings for each other and start yearning for something more personal. On February 10, the South Korean series Love to Hate You explores an enemies-turned-lovers story, spiced with a hint of comedy. In it, an attorney (Kim Ok-vin) who despises losing to men and an actor (Teo Yoo) who distrusts women are forced to date each other. All 10 episodes will be up on Netflix simultaneously on release. On the same day, Your Place of Mine sees longtime friends and polar opposites Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) swap houses for a week and get a peek into each others' lives, opening a gateway to romance.

February is also looking great for anime fans, as the uber-popular Chainsaw Man has finally dropped on Netflix. Based on the eponymous manga series of the same name, it follows Denji, an impoverished young man left for dead, who is reborn as a devil-human hybrid wielding the powers of a chainsaw, and is soon enlisted into a devil-hunting government agency. After bringing in the final manga arc to India last year in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Netflix has now added the first three seasons of Tite Kubo's acclaimed Bleach series. The three chapters will track protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki's transformation into a Shinigami, followed by his rescue mission into the Soul Society to save Kuchiki Rukia from a death sentence.

On the superhero front, Netflix in February sees an entry from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following a brief theatrical re-release last year. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version) is now available to stream on the platform, which sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) struggling to separate his normal life from crimefighting, after being unmasked by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). This edition aka ‘The More Fun Stuff Version' comes with 11 minutes of additional footage, involving Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, with some other special surprises. On February 8, check out The Exchange, a new Arabic-language Netflix original, wherein two women disrupt the male-populated club of the Kuwait Stock Exchange in the 1980s. The Exchange comprises six episodes and is inspired by real events.

Anthony Mackie and Jennifer Coolidge in a still from We Have a Ghost

Photo Credit: Netflix

Speaking of true stories, Netflix's catalogue for February also includes True Spirit, which dramatises the account of the Australian sailor Jessica Watson, who at the age of 16 circumnavigated around the world, overcoming her greatest fears and steering across the most challenging sections of the ocean. On February 8, delve into professional basketball player Bill Russell's story in Bill Russell: Legend, which tracks his illustrious career via interviews, archived footage, and conversations with present-day pros in the scene. Both episodes of the docu-series will be available to stream on February 8.

Comedian Jim Jefferies is back with another stand-up special, High ‘n Dry, where he muses about his father's vasectomy, stoned koalas, and more. The special lands February 14 on Netflix. Follow that up with We Have a Ghost on February 24, which puts David Harbour (Stranger Things) in the role of a ghost who gains social media fame, and puts the family he's haunting under the surveillance of an enigmatic government agency. Additionally, the month of February is bringing five Mission: Impossible movies to the platform.

Netflix February 2023 releases — the full list

With that, here's the complete list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in February 2023. All Netflix Originals have been marked in bold.

February 1

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Substitute

Bleach: The Rescue

Reincarnated as a Sword

No Strings Attached

Boogie

All Eyes on Him

Chainsaw Man: Season 1

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version)

February 2

Freeridge

February 3

Class

Vadh

True Spirit

Stromboli

February 4

In My Dreams

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

February 8

The Exchange

Bill Russell: Legend

February 9

You: Season 4 – Part 1

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

February 10

Love to Hate You

Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 3

Your Place of Mine

February 13

Squared Love All Over Again

February 14

In Love All Over Again

A Sunday Affair

Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry

The Romantics

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible 2

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

February 15

The Law According to Lydia Poet

Full Swing

Febraury 16

The Upshaws: Season 3

February 17

Community Squad

February 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

February 23

The Outer Banks: Season 3

February 24

We Have a Ghost

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5

