Netflix February 2023 Releases: Class, We Have a Ghost, Chainsaw Man, and More

The Romantics, You season 4, and Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version) are also part of the lineup.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 6 February 2023 14:42 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Piyush Khati as Dheeraj in a still from Class

Highlights
  • All eight episodes of Class are out now on Netflix
  • David Harbour-led We Have a Ghost arrives February 24
  • You season 4 – Part 1 releases on February 9

Netflix has announced two Indian originals for February so far — Class and Romantics. The Hindi-language adaptation of the Spanish young-adult series Elite, Class follows three kids from middle-class families, who earn a scholarship to study at the prestigious Hampton International School. Faced with bullying and discrimination from other wealthy students, the trio are dragged into a murder investigation as prime suspects, exposing the shallow underbelly of the rich. All eight episodes of Class are now streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, the Romantics is a four-part docu-series that serves as a tribute to the late Bollywood director and producer Yash Raj Chopra, through interviews with several actors who worked with him. It will be up for streaming on February 14.

Sanjay Mishra-led (Masaan) is another entry to Netflix's catalogue this month, after having received critical acclaim, late last year. In it, a retired school teacher gets involved in the murder of a loan shark, after having sent his son abroad for higher studies. Will he be able to erase all traces leading back to his family and turn it into a perfect murder?

Ant-Man 3 to Kartik Aaryan-led Shehzada, the 7 Biggest Movies in February

With Valentine's Day this month, Netflix's February lineup is packed with a collection of romance movies and series. Up first is 2011 film No Strings Attached starring Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman, in which a couple struggles to keep their relationship strictly physical, as they develop feelings for each other and start yearning for something more personal. On February 10, the South Korean series Love to Hate You explores an enemies-turned-lovers story, spiced with a hint of comedy. In it, an attorney (Kim Ok-vin) who despises losing to men and an actor (Teo Yoo) who distrusts women are forced to date each other. All 10 episodes will be up on Netflix simultaneously on release. On the same day, Your Place of Mine sees longtime friends and polar opposites Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) swap houses for a week and get a peek into each others' lives, opening a gateway to romance.

February is also looking great for anime fans, as the uber-popular Chainsaw Man has finally dropped on Netflix. Based on the eponymous manga series of the same name, it follows Denji, an impoverished young man left for dead, who is reborn as a devil-human hybrid wielding the powers of a chainsaw, and is soon enlisted into a devil-hunting government agency. After bringing in the final manga arc to India last year in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Netflix has now added the first three seasons of Tite Kubo's acclaimed Bleach series. The three chapters will track protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki's transformation into a Shinigami, followed by his rescue mission into the Soul Society to save Kuchiki Rukia from a death sentence.

On the superhero front, Netflix in February sees an entry from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following a brief theatrical re-release last year. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version) is now available to stream on the platform, which sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) struggling to separate his normal life from crimefighting, after being unmasked by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). This edition aka ‘The More Fun Stuff Version' comes with 11 minutes of additional footage, involving Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, with some other special surprises. On February 8, check out The Exchange, a new Arabic-language Netflix original, wherein two women disrupt the male-populated club of the Kuwait Stock Exchange in the 1980s. The Exchange comprises six episodes and is inspired by real events.

Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 Coming on February 24

we have a ghost we have a ghost

Anthony Mackie and Jennifer Coolidge in a still from We Have a Ghost
Photo Credit: Netflix

Speaking of true stories, Netflix's catalogue for February also includes True Spirit, which dramatises the account of the Australian sailor Jessica Watson, who at the age of 16 circumnavigated around the world, overcoming her greatest fears and steering across the most challenging sections of the ocean. On February 8, delve into professional basketball player Bill Russell's story in Bill Russell: Legend, which tracks his illustrious career via interviews, archived footage, and conversations with present-day pros in the scene. Both episodes of the docu-series will be available to stream on February 8.

Comedian Jim Jefferies is back with another stand-up special, High ‘n Dry, where he muses about his father's vasectomy, stoned koalas, and more. The special lands February 14 on Netflix. Follow that up with We Have a Ghost on February 24, which puts David Harbour (Stranger Things) in the role of a ghost who gains social media fame, and puts the family he's haunting under the surveillance of an enigmatic government agency. Additionally, the month of February is bringing five Mission: Impossible movies to the platform.

Netflix February 2023 releases — the full list

With that, here's the complete list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in February 2023. All Netflix Originals have been marked in bold.

February 1
Bleach: The Entry
Bleach: The Substitute
Bleach: The Rescue
Reincarnated as a Sword
No Strings Attached
Boogie
All Eyes on Him
Chainsaw Man: Season 1
Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version)

February 2
Freeridge

February 3
Class
Vadh
True Spirit
Stromboli

February 4
In My Dreams
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

February 8
The Exchange
Bill Russell: Legend

February 9
You: Season 4 – Part 1
My Dad the Bounty Hunter

February 10
Love to Hate You
Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 3
Your Place of Mine

February 13
Squared Love All Over Again

February 14
In Love All Over Again
A Sunday Affair
Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry
The Romantics
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible 2
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Fallout

February 15
The Law According to Lydia Poet
Full Swing

Febraury 16
The Upshaws: Season 3

February 17
Community Squad

February 22
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

February 23
The Outer Banks: Season 3

February 24
We Have a Ghost
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Read Review

Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Release Date 16 December 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
  • Director
    Jon Watts
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
Freeridge

Freeridge

  • Release Date 2 February 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Bryana Salaz, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ciara Riley Wilson, Shiv Pai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor
  • Director
    Arlyn Richardson
  • Producer
    Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, Jamie Uyeshiro, Jamie Dooner
Class

Class

  • Release Date 3 February 2023
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati, Zeyn Shaw
  • Director
    Gul Dharmani, Kabir Mehta, Ashim Ahluwalia
  • Producer
    Ashim Ahluwalia
Vadh

Vadh

  • Release Date 9 December 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, Saurabh Sachdeva, Manav Vij, Diwakar Kumar, Tanya Lal, Umesh Kaushik, Saurabh Sachdeva, Abhitosh Singh Rajput, Pranjal Pateriya
  • Director
    Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Rajeev Barnwal
  • Producer
    Ankur Garg, Luv Ranjan, Neeraj Ruhil, Nymphea Saraf Sandhu, Subhav Sharma
True Spirit

True Spirit

  • Release Date 3 February 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    Cliff Curtis, Anna Paquin, Teagan Croft, Josh Lawson, Todd Lasance, Stacy Clausen, Alyla Browne, Mezi Atwood, Alice Tate, Joey Vieira, Molly Belle Wright, Shanyn Asmar, Rishi Bliss
  • Director
    Sarah Spillane
  • Producer
    Susan Cartsonis, Debra Martin Chase, Andrew Fraser
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

  • Release Date 4 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman, Lyric Hurd
  • Director
    Will Speck, Josh Gordon
  • Producer
    Hutch Parker, Will Speck, Josh Gordon
Bill Russell: Legend

Bill Russell: Legend

  • Release Date 8 February 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Documentary, Sport
  • Cast
    Barack Obama, Wilt Chamberlain, Kenny Smith, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Julius Erving, Jalen Rose, Bill Russell, Seth Curry, Chris Paul, Isiah Thomas, Jerry West, Bill Bradley
  • Director
    Sam Pollard
  • Producer
    Lawrence Gordon, Ross Greenburg, Mike Richardson
You Season 4

You Season 4

  • Genre Crime, Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Ed Speleers
  • Director
    John Scott
My Dad the Bounty Hunter

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

  • Release Date 9 February 2023
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    Kari Wahlgren, Laz Alonso, Jim Rash, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rob Riggle, Priah Ferguson, Leslie Uggams, Yvonne Orji, Jecobi Swain, Devin Bright, Thando Thabethe, Venice Wong
  • Director
    Everett Downing Jr., Patrick Harpin
  • Producer
    Everett Downing Jr., Patrick Harpin
Love is Blind Season 3

Love is Blind Season 3

  • Release Date 19 October 2022
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Producer
    Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Terrance Villarreal
Your Place or Mine

Your Place or Mine

  • Release Date 10 February 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Reese Witherspoon, Wesley Kimmel, Steve Zahn, Rachel Bloom, Ashton Kutcher, Zoe Chao, Jesse Williams, Shiri Appleby, Tig Notaro, Vella Lovell, Mystic Inscho, Griffin Matthews, Ted Griffin, Britney Young
  • Director
    Aline Brosh McKenna
  • Producer
    Jason Bateman, Aline Brosh McKenna, Michael Costigan, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Reese Witherspoon
In Love All Over Again

In Love All Over Again

  • Release Date 14 February 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Georgina Amorós, Franco Masini, Carlos González, Albert Salazar, Kyle Scudder, Roser Vilajosana, Blanca Martínez, Alejandro Jato, Abril Montilla, Andrea Carrión Samaniego
  • Director
    Bàrbara Farré, Mateo Gil, Ginesta Guindal, Carlota Pereda
  • Producer
    Diego Betancor, Carlos Montero
The Romantics

The Romantics

  • Release Date 14 February 2023
  • Genre Documentary
  • Cast
    Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla, Anushka Sharma
  • Director
    Smriti Mundhra
  • Producer
    Uday Chopra, Jonathan Reiman, Smriti Mundhra
Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible

  • Release Date 9 August 1996
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Jon Voight, Emmanuelle Béart, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Redgrave, Henry Czerny, Jean Reno, Kristin Scott Thomas, Emilio Estevez, Ingeborga Dapkūnaitė, Rolf Saxon, Marcel Iureş, Andreas Wisniewski, Annabel Mullion, Olegar Fedoro, Morgan Deare
  • Director
    Brian De Palma
  • Producer
    Tom Cruise, Paula Wagner
Mission: Impossible 2

Mission: Impossible 2

  • Release Date 24 May 2000
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott, Thandie Newton, Richard Roxburgh, John Polson, Brendan Gleeson, Rade Sherbedgia, Ving Rhames
  • Director
    John Woo
  • Producer
    Tom Cruise, Paula Wagner
Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible III

  • Release Date 16 June 2006
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Michelle Monaghan, Maggie Q, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Billy Crudup, Keri Russell, Simon Pegg, Laurence Fishburne, Bahar Soomekh, Jeff Chase, Michael Berry Jr, Eddie Marsan, Bellamy Young, Carla Gallo, Greg Grunberg, Rose Rollins, Sasha Alexander, Aaron Paul
  • Director
    J. J. Abrams
  • Producer
    Tom Cruise, Paula Wagner
Mission: Impossible &ndash; Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

  • Release Date 16 December 2011
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Paula Patton
  • Director
    Brad Bird
  • Producer
    Tom Cruise, J. J. Abrams, Bryan Burk
Mission: Impossible &ndash; Fallout
Read Review

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

  • Release Date 27 July 2018
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Thriller
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, Frederick Schmidt, Ross O'Hennessy, Liang Yang, Kristoffer Joner, Alix Bénézech, Caspar Phillipson, Wolf Blitzer
  • Director
    Christopher McQuarrie
  • Producer
    J.J. Abrams, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, Jake Myers
The Law According to Lidia Po&euml;t

The Law According to Lidia Poët

  • Release Date 15 February 2023
  • Genre Biography, Crime, Mystery
  • Cast
    Sara Lazzaro, Matilda De Angelis, Nicolo Pasetti, Dario Aita, Mia McGovern Zaini, Riccardo Leto
  • Director
    Letizia Lamartire, Matteo Rovere
Full Swing

Full Swing

  • Release Date 15 February 2023
  • Genre Documentary, Sport
  • Cast
    Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Ian Poulter, Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Joel Dahmen, Tony Finau, Joaquín Niemann, Scottie Scheffler, Sahith Theegala, Mito Pereira
  • Producer
    David Check, James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin, Chad Mumm, Mark Olsen
The Upshaws Season 3

The Upshaws Season 3

  • Release Date 16 February 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins
Community Squad

Community Squad

  • Release Date 17 February 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Crime
  • Cast
    Santiago Korovsky, Pilar Gamboa, Daniel Hendler, Martín Garabal, Marcelo Subiotto, Carlos Belloso, Charo López, Sergio Prina, Agustín Rittano, Alan Sabbagh, Rafael Spregelburd, Valeria Lois, Iair Said, Camila Peralta, Fabián Arenillas, Jonathan Jairo Nugnes, Hernán Cuevas, Gabriela Izcovich
  • Director
    Santiago Korovsky, Diego Nuñez Irigoyen
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

  • Release Date 22 February 2023
  • Genre Documentary
  • Director
    Julia Willoughby Nason
  • Producer
    Jenner Furst, Michael Gasparro, Julia Willoughby Nason
Outer Banks Season 3

Outer Banks Season 3

  • Genre Action, Adventure, Mystery
  • Cast
    Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant
  • Producer
    Josh Pate, Jonas Shannon Burke, Aaron Miller, Sunny Hodge, Carole Sanders Peterman
We Have a Ghost

We Have a Ghost

  • Release Date 24 February 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Horror
  • Cast
    David Harbour, Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Anthony Mackie, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, Isabella Russo, Erica Ash, Niles Fitch, Faith Ford, Steve Coulter
  • Director
    Christopher Landon
  • Producer
    Marty Bowen, Dan Halsted
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5

  • Release Date 24 February 2023
  • Genre Documentary
  • Producer
    James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin, Sophie Todd
