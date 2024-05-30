Technology News
  • Google Chrome Makes It Easier to Multitask With New Minimised Custom Tabs Feature

Google Chrome Makes It Easier to Multitask With New Minimised Custom Tabs Feature

Users can now minimise tabs as floating windows on Chrome for Android.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 May 2024 18:03 IST
Google Chrome Makes It Easier to Multitask With New Minimised Custom Tabs Feature

Photo Credit: Pexels/Deepanker Verma

Google Chrome for Android version 124 brings a new Minimised Custom Tabs feature.

Highlights
  • Minimised Custom Tabs feature was introduced on Google Chrome
  • Users can tap on an icon and transform tabs into floating PiP windows
  • The feature is available with the latest Chrome for Android 124 update
Google Chrome introduced a new feature on Android on Wednesday (May 29) in the form of Minimised Custom Tabs that turns web pages into floating windows. The feature was reportedly first spotted on smartphones running Google Chrome 122 for Android in March this year, enabling select users to utilise custom tabs on the browser. The Minimised Custom Tabs feature has now been widely rolled out for devices running the latest version of Google Chrome.

Minimised Custom Tabs on Google Chrome

In a blog post, Google announced that the Minimised Custom Tabs feature on Chrome allows users to shuffle between native apps and web content. As visible in the screenshot below, the feature appears in the form of a downward button on the top banner alongside the website name. Tapping the button turns the tab into a floating picture-in-picture (PiP) window.

chrome Google Chrome

Google Chrome's new Minimised Custom Tabs feature

So how does this feature help? Google says, “This seamless integration enables multi-tasking across surfaces, enhancing the in-app web browsing experience.”

To restore the tab to its original size, users can simply tap on the floating window, which will maximise it. Developers who use Chrome Custom Tabs will automatically experience this change starting with Google Chrome for Android version 124, the company says.

We were able to access the Minimised Custom Tabs feature on Chrome for Android after updating the app to the latest version. While Android apps have used PiP functionality for video playback via an overlay on other apps in the past, Google has now utilised it to make in-app browsing accessible.

AI features on Chrome

Apart from Minimised Custom Tabs, Google is also reportedly testing a handful of artificial intelligence (AI) features on Chrome. A report suggests it may bring a version of the Circle to Search feature, which launched with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in January, to the browser.

In a series of posts on X, user @Leopeva64 revealed that the company is testing a new Google Lens UI element. As per the claims, there will be a dedicated Google Lens button in the toolbar on Chrome.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Google Chrome, Google
Google Chrome Makes It Easier to Multitask With New Minimised Custom Tabs Feature
