Samsung unveiled its Galaxy AI suite in January with the Galaxy S24 series. The South Korean brand's on-device and cloud-based AI model has since made its way to previous-generation flagship smartphones and tablets in the last few months. Now, Samsung is adding Galaxy AI to its wearables. The Galaxy AI features will be added to the Samsung Health app and Galaxy Watches later this year. It will bring several features to monitor and analyse health metrics.

On Wednesday (May 29), Samsung announced that it's bringing Galaxy AI features to its smartwatches through its Wear OS-based One UI 6 Watch software later this year. A limited number of Galaxy Watches will get the beta version in June. Users of Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in the US and Canada will be able to test out Galaxy AI features via the Samsung Members app next month.

Here's what Galaxy AI brings to Galaxy Watch

Samsung claims that combining Galaxy AI with Samsung Health will provide more comprehensive health insights and motivate users to achieve daily wellness. The brand offers an insight into the AI-powered features headed to the Galaxy Watch and they include Energy Score, Wellness Tips, Sleep Insights, Aerobic Threshold (AT) / Anaerobic Threshold (AnT) Heart Rate Zone, Functional Threshold Power (FTP), Workout Routine, Race and more. These advanced features will work alongside the Samsung Health app.

Energy Score will show the daily condition of the wearer through a combined analysis of personal health metrics including sleep time average, sleep time consistency, bed/wake time consistency, sleep timing, previous day activity, sleeping heart rate, and heart rate variability. The Wellness Tips give insights based on specific health goals, while Sleep Insights offers a detailed analysis of sleep quality by measuring sleep latency, heart rate, respiratory rate during sleep, snoring and more to understand sleep patterns and build better habits.

The One UI 6 Watch update will bring AT/ AnT Heart Rate Zone metrics to Galaxy Watches to show running performance. Meanwhile, the new Functional Threshold Power (FTP) metrics will benefit cyclists. There's also the Workout Routine that combines various exercises for a personalised workout, while Race will assist in tracking current and past progress when running or cycling.

