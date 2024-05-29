Technology News
  Opera One Browser Gets Gemini's AI Capabilities Thanks to Google Cloud Partnership

Opera One Browser Gets Gemini's AI Capabilities Thanks to Google Cloud Partnership

The new features are arriving on Aria AI browser via Opera’s new AI Feature Drops program.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2024 17:09 IST
Opera One Browser Gets Gemini's AI Capabilities Thanks to Google Cloud Partnership

Photo Credit: Opera

Opera One browser will support image generation capabilities powered by Google’s LLM

Highlights
  • Opera collaborates with Google Cloud to bring AI features to the browser
  • Aria AI will get image generation and text-to-audio capabilities
  • The new features are being introduced via the AI Feature Drops program
Opera announced a partnership with Google Cloud to integrate AI-powered features into its Aria browser AI on Tuesday (May 28). As part of the collaboration, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot integrated into the Opera One browser will now be powered by Gemini, Google's Large Language Model (LLM) and will have image generation capabilities and text-to-audio functionality – both arriving as part of the new AI Feature Drops program on the platform.

Google Cloud-Opera partnership

In a blog post, Opera announced that its Aria browser AI, which is powered by its multi-LLM Composer AI engine, will benefit from the Gemini integration. This move will provide Opera One browser users with “most current information, at high performance”, according to the company.

The new features will initially be available as part of the AI Feature Drops, a new program that lets early adopters try out experimental features before they are released to the public. The Opera One Developer beta now gets image-generation capabilities powered by Imagen 2, Google's text-to-image diffusion model on Vertex AI.

Announcing the collaboration, Eva Fors, Managing Director, Google Cloud Nordic Region said, “We're happy to elevate our long standing cooperation with Opera by powering its AI innovation within the browser space. We believe the future of AI will be open, so we're providing access to the best of Google's infrastructure, AI products, platforms and foundation models to empower organizations to chart their course with generative AI.”

About Aria Browser AI

Opera's AI chatbot is available on desktop as well as Android and iOS platforms, providing quick responses to queries and content generation features with real-time web connection. It has tools such as Compose that generates content and Refine which can be used to modify it.

According to Opera, users can simply highlight a particular part of the text on the browser and Aria can provide an explanation for it, based on the data currently available on the web as well as the publicly available dataset it was trained on. Aria is accessible across all browsers such as Opera One and Opera GX.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google, Opera, AI, artificial intelligence
