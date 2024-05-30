Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Confirms Authenticity of Over 2,500 Leaked Internal Documents Related to Search: Report

Google Confirms Authenticity of Over 2,500 Leaked Internal Documents Related to Search: Report

Acknowledging the leak, Google has advised caution against “making inaccurate assumptions”.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 May 2024 11:03 IST
Google Confirms Authenticity of Over 2,500 Leaked Internal Documents Related to Search: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Arkan Perdana

Over 2500 API documents related to Google Search were leaked by a source, report suggests

Highlights
  • Google has confirmed that the leaked documents are authentic
  • The documents are reportedly part of a “Content API Warehouse”
  • It has advised caution against making inaccurate assumptions about Search
Advertisement

Google is said to have confirmed the authenticity of the thousands of internal documents that were reportedly leaked earlier in May. The data reportedly includes information about how Search works and Google's user data collection for web page ranking. While the company initially refused to react to the leaks, it is reported that it has now been acknowledged, although Google has also advised caution against “making inaccurate assumptions”.

Google confirms Search leak

In an email to The Verge, Google spokesperson David Thompson said, “We would caution against making inaccurate assumptions about Search based on out-of-context, outdated, or incomplete information”. Thompson also claimed that Google is working to protect the integrity of the search results from manipulation, adding that the company has “shared extensive information about how Search works and the types of factors that our systems weigh.”

The issue reportedly came to light when search engine optimisation experts (SEO) Rand Fishkin and Mike King published analyses of 14,014 attributes (internal API documents) leaked from inside Google's Search division and shared with them by a source.

These documents are reportedly part of the “Content API Warehouse” that the company's employees use as a repository. It is further reported that the document's code was uploaded on GitHub on March 27 and wasn't removed from the platform until May 7.

Contradictory information

In a blog post, Fishkin claimed that many claims that Google has made over the years contradicted the information provided by the source, such as consideration of clickthrough rate (CTR) as a ranking signal and subdomains as a separate entity.

In another example of contradiction, the documents reportedly mention Chrome data when it comes to ranking websites on Search. However, the tech giant has time and again claimed otherwise, saying it does not make use of Chrome data to rank web pages.

According to Fishkin, many of these claims also overlap with what Google revealed in its testimony during the US Department of Justice antitrust case. Furthermore, other claims also suggest insider knowledge. Although most of the information would be better understood by SEO personnel, Fishkin's analysis reveals what data Google actually collects from searches, web pages, and sites.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google search, Google
Redmi Pad Pro 5G With 12.1-Inch Display, Xiaomi HyperOS Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Confirms Authenticity of Over 2,500 Leaked Internal Documents Related to Search: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition With Red, Yellow, Blue Accents Launched
  2. Redmi Pad Pro 5G With 12.1-Inch Display, HyperOS Debuts: See Price
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Said to Debut as First Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-Powered Phone
  4. Google Reportedly Confirms Leaked Internal Search Documents Are Real
  5. Truecaller Rolls Out a Feature That Could Help You Detect AI Voice Scams
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Show Wider Cover Screen
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Tipped to Come as First Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC-Powered Phone in Global Markets
  2. Google Confirms Authenticity of Over 2,500 Leaked Internal Documents Related to Search: Report
  3. Redmi Pad Pro 5G With 12.1-Inch Display, Xiaomi HyperOS Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Will Be on Game Pass at Launch, Microsoft Confirms
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Show Galaxy S24-Like Design, Wider Cover Screen
  6. Truecaller AI Call Scanner Feature to Prevent AI-Based Voice Scams Launched: How It Works
  7. Algorand Foundation Announces Blockchain Developer Course on Nasscom's FutureSkills Platform
  8. WhatsApp May Get New ‘Imagine’ Chat Shortcut for Quick Image Generation via Meta AI: Report
  9. OpenAI Creates Safety and Security Committee as It Begins Testing Its Next Major AI Model
  10. Apple, Google, Amazon Lobby Group Opposes India's EU-Like Antitrust Proposal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »