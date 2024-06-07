Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google’s Find My Device to Reportedly Get UWB, AR Features to Help Find Lost Devices Quicker

Google’s Find My Device to Reportedly Get UWB, AR Features to Help Find Lost Devices Quicker

UWB may help locate the lost device with accuracy, while the device’s camera could be used to show directions using AR overlays, the report suggests.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2024 13:57 IST
Google’s Find My Device to Reportedly Get UWB, AR Features to Help Find Lost Devices Quicker

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Iliya Jokic

Mentions of the UWB features were spotted in an APK teardown of the Find My Device app version 3.1.078-1

Highlights
  • Google is reportedly developing UWB and AR features for Find My Device
  • The features are reported in the Find My Device app version 3.1.078-1
  • It may reportedly allow precision finding of lost or stolen devices
Advertisement

Google's Find My Device app may get ultra-wideband (UWB) and augmented reality (AR) features, making it easier to locate lost or stolen devices, according to a report. The Find My Device service helps Android users locate lost devices by scanning nearby devices using Bluetooth. Both these features are speculated to bring an upgrade, enabling precision finding of devices. As per the report, hints of the features were spotted during an APK teardown of the Android app.

Find My Device new features

An Android Authority report, in collaboration with tipster Assemble Debug, suggested that mentions of the UWB features were spotted in an APK teardown of the Find My Device app version 3.1.078-1. It is reported that UWBAdapter libraries were found in the app's code. This feature is speculated to bring precision finding to the app.

Apple, one of Google's biggest competitors, already utilises UWB technology in its AirTag, enabling users to find lost or stolen items with precision. It can provide directions leading to the device, sometimes as close as a few feet, helping in pinpointing it. However, Google does not utilise this tech yet, but that may soon change.

Alongside UWB, the report also suggested that AR technology may also be integrated into the Find My Device app. The app's code mentioned support for ARCore – Google's software development kit (SDK) which allows developers to create augmented reality experiences. According to Google, it utilises the device's sensors and APIs to interact with information.

However, the findings do not reportedly reveal exactly how both of these technologies will be used to enhance Find My Device. The report speculates that UWB may locate the lost device with accuracy, and then the user could turn on the device's camera to get directions using AR overlays.

Both of these features are reportedly still in development with no information about their release timeline. It is speculated that Google may or may not introduce these features, but if it does, they are likely to first arrive with a future beta version of the app, allowing select users to test its functionalities.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Find My Device, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Reno 12F 5G, Reno 12F 4G Price Range, Key Features Surface Online; Said to Get Triple Rear Cameras

Related Stories

Google’s Find My Device to Reportedly Get UWB, AR Features to Help Find Lost Devices Quicker
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colours and Features Revealed
  2. Microsoft's Outlook Mobile App Gets More Features With Latest Update
  3. HTC Teases New Phone Launch on June 12, Could Be HTC U24 Series
  4. CMF Phone 1 Launch Confirmed; Rear Panel Teased Ahead of Debut
  5. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With Up to 100W Fast Charging Debuts
  6. NoiseFit Origin First Impressions
  7. Samsung Confirms Galaxy AI Will Come to Next Foldable Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Confirmed; to Offer Wood Textured Rear Panel
  2. Assassin's Creed Mirage Now Available on iPhone, iPad; Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Coming to Mac
  3. Samsung Confirms Galaxy AI for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6; Live Translate to Support Third-Party Apps
  4. Google’s Find My Device to Reportedly Get UWB, AR Features to Help Find Lost Devices Quicker
  5. Apple to Unveil AI-Powered Smart Replies Feature for the Mail App at WWDC 2024: Report
  6. Oppo Reno 12F 5G, Reno 12F 4G Price Range, Key Features Surface Online; Said to Get Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Microsoft Outlook Mobile App for Android, iPhone Gets New Features With Latest Update
  8. HTC Teases New Phone Launch on June 12, Could Be HTC U24 Series
  9. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With Up to 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro Specifications Leak; Tipped to Get IP57 Rating, Up to 30 Hours Battery Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »