Google Keep may soon get a new setting that lets users resize the app's window on their smartphone. This development comes a few days after Google announced that it would bring new functionality to its note-taking app on Wear OS with customisable tiles that can be pinned, a feature that began to roll out as part of the latest Android Feature Drop. The resizable windows functionality on Google Keep was reportedly spotted during an APK teardown of the Android app.

Google Keep to Gain Support for Resizable Windows

An Android Authority report, in collaboration with tipster Assemble Debug, states that Google may soon allow users to change the size of Google Keep windows on Android. At present, Google Keep windows can either be maximised or resized to preset dimensions.

The ability to resize windows at will was spotted by the publication as part of an APK teardown of the Google Keep app version 5.24.222.01.90, and was activated after “activating a flag”.

It will reportedly be accessible via a new sliding pane layout which can be used to customise windows without any fixed ratios. However, not all smartphones could support the feature.

Devices with a pixel density higher than 600ppi may gain support for resizable Google Keep windows, according to the report. There's currently no word from the company on plans to roll out support for resizing Google Keep on Android.

Google Keep Gets New Tiles on Wear OS

Last week, Google announced that it is introducing tiles for the Google Keep app on Wear OS. The feature was announced at its developer conference, Google I/O on May 14 but its rollout commenced only last week.

It now allows users to add multiple tiles, which are customisable. Google says they can also be pinned notes or to-do lists. To use it, Google says, “ Simply swipe through your tiles and find your pinned note (like a shopping list) to stay on top of things.”

