Oppo Reno 12F 5G recently appeared on several certification sites hinting at an imminent launch. The company is yet to announce the model or confirm any of its details, but online listings have suggested a few key expected features. Now, a tipster has leaked several more specifications of the handset. The new phone will succeed the Oppo Reno 11F 5G, which was unveiled in February this year. The tipster adds that the phone may launch alongside a 4G variant.

Oppo Reno 12F 5G, Oppo Reno 12F 4G price, colour options (expected)

The launch price of the Oppo Reno 12F 4G in Southeast Asian markets will likely be "no less than $300 (roughly Rs. 25,000)," according to a post by X user Chun Bhai (@chunvn8888). Although they did not explicitly suggest a price point for the 5G variant of the handset, it is expected that the Oppo Reno 12F 5G will be priced higher than its 4G counterpart.

Oppo Reno 12F 5G and the Reno 12F 4G are tipped to be offered in three colour options - green, grey, and orange.

Oppo Reno 12F 5G, Oppo Reno 12F 4G specifications (expected)

The tipster added that the Oppo Reno 12F 5G and the Reno 12F 4G are likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, respectively. They also claimed that the 4G version is not expected to support NFC, but it is unclear if the 5G option will offer the feature.

Both 4G and 5G variants of the Oppo Reno 12F are claimed to get a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel OV50D primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phones will likely have an LED ring around the camera module. The front cameras of the handsets are likely to hold 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensors each.

Oppo Reno 12F 5G, Oppo Reno 12F 4G launch (expected)

Oppo Reno 12F 5G has previously been spotted on several certification sites including TDRA, EEC, and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The latter listing suggests that the phone will likely be available in India. It may launch with a different moniker since the Oppo Reno 11F 5G was introduced in India as the Oppo F25 Pro 5G.

The 5G version of the Oppo Reno 12F is also expected to launch in several other Asian as well as some European markets. The launch timeline has not yet been confirmed or leaked.

However, no information is currently available regarding the launch of the Oppo Reno 12F 4G. We should learn more about it in the coming days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.