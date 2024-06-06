Gmail for Android app is likely to be upgraded with new features powered by its artificial intelligence (AI) model Gemini, according to a report. It is tipped to bring a dedicated Gemini button to the Android app which may offer more functionality beyond generating summaries of emails, with the ability to handle “non-email queries”. These additions are reportedly part of an update that only limited users have access to right now and could eventually be expanded to all users.

for AI Features

Android Authority reports that the features were spotted in the Gmail for Android app version 2024.05.26.638440827 and were activated after enabling some flags. The update brings notable AI capabilities via the Gemini button, which was already available to Workspace users but recently arrived on another beta version of Gmail for Android.

It reportedly introduces three new quick prompts: Summarize this email, List the next steps, and Suggest a reply. Tapping any of the above-mentioned options opens up a conversation with the AI chatbot.

The Gemini button can also be used to generate replies for emails and tweak them for different tones., according to the publication. It can also access content from previous emails but on a “limited” scale.

Notably, Google reportedly introduced the Gemini button in Gmail for Android beta app version 2024.05.19.635289964. It is said to appear as a star-shaped icon on the top banner, preceding the archive option.

Gemini on Google Messages

Google has also reportedly rolled out the Gemini integration in Google Messages. This feature was first showcased at Google I/O 2024 and can execute message-related tasks such as drafting, rephrasing and rewriting them with different tones. Additionally, users can also have conversations and ask it to fetch information from the internet.

However, it cannot be used in group conversations or group chats on WhatsApp. It does not have access to voice messages either, the report suggests. Google has reportedly introduced this feature in most regions except India, the UK, Switzerland, and the EEA region comprised of the 27 EU countries as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.

