Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Lens Updated With Support for Skin Condition Detection; Google Bard Adds Lens Support

Google Lens Updated With Support for Skin Condition Detection; Google Bard Adds Lens Support

Google Lens can also help you with your math homework, translate foreign signs, and shop for matching products.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 June 2023 14:07 IST
Google Lens Updated With Support for Skin Condition Detection; Google Bard Adds Lens Support

Photo Credit: Google

Google's skin condition detection feature on Google Lens is available on iOS and Android

Highlights
  • Google Lens can now help identify skin conditions with a phone camera
  • The feature also works with a previously captured photo
  • Google Lens can also show images that are similar to your skin condition

Google Lens — the company's image recognition app for iOS and Android smartphones — has been updated with a new feature that could help you identify certain medical conditions. Pointing your phone's camera at your skin with a rash or some sort of irritation will now let Google Lens attempt to identify a specific condition that might be affecting your skin. Just like the regular image-recognition feature on Google Lens that finds similar looking images, you can also select an image from your gallery while using the new skin condition detection feature.

According to a recent Keyword blog post, the new skin condition detection feature will let you identify a mole or rash on your skin, without entering any text to describe the condition. The feature works when you click an image in Google Lens, or select an image from your gallery. Swiping up will show a horizontal row of results with names of skin conditions. Under these results, you will also see a scrollable section for visual matches with similar images.

google lens skin condition google lens

Google Lens can help you identify what's irritating your skin
Photo Credit: Google

 

While it is clear that this feature is based on the company's capable image recognition technology and is not meant to be used as a replacement for a medical diagnosis, it can help you gain a basic understanding of what is affecting your skin before you visit a dermatologist.

The feature is clearly designed with skin conditions in mind, but the company says that Google Lens will also help to identify other conditions like "a bump on your lip, a line on your nails or hair loss on your head."

In addition to the new health features, Google's blog post also highlights that the Google Lens app can also help you with your math homework, shop for matching products, look for similar food served in nearby restaurants — and even translate menus, sign boards, and posters into more than 100 languages.

Finally, the company has announced that Google Bard will soon gain Google Lens integration that will allow you to include an image when writing a Bard prompt, which lets Google's AI chatbot better understand your query. You can also switch to the company's popular search engine with the Google it button to see visually similar products from sellers online, according to Google.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Lens, Google Lens features, Machine Learning, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
In Secret Invasion, Marvel Swaps Superpowers for Spies
Arunachal Police Launches Mobile App for Reporting Emergencies, Avail Services

Related Stories

Google Lens Updated With Support for Skin Condition Detection; Google Bard Adds Lens Support
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription Launched in India: Price, Benefits
  2. Realme Narzo 60 5G Spotted on Geekbench; Specifications Listed
  3. Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Find the Best Option for You
  4. Infinix Note 30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Tipped for Mid-July: Details Here
  6. iPhone 14 Series Gets Massive Discount on Amazon: Check Price Here
  7. Infinix Note 30 5G Review: A Value-for-Money Budget 5G Smartphone
  8. Truecaller Reintroduces Call Recording on iOS, Android: Here's How It Works
  9. Warner Bros. Is Trying to Bring Christopher Nolan Back Following Their Break-Up
  10. Xiaomi Pad 6 First Impressions: iPad Killer?
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Is Testing Cloud Streaming for ‘Supported’ PS5 Games, PlayStation Plus June Games Revealed
  2. Google Lens Updated With Support for Skin Condition Detection; Google Bard Adds Lens Support
  3. Apple Gets into Spat with Crypto Wallet Players Zeus, Damus Over Listing on App Store: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications Leaked Again; Likely to Get Minor Upgrades Over Its Predecessor
  5. Arunachal Police Launches Mobile App for Reporting Emergencies, Avail Services
  6. Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Tipped to Launch in 100W, 150W Fast Charging Variants: All Details
  7. Truecaller Reintroduces Call Recording on iOS, Android for Premium Subscribers: Details
  8. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Vegan Leather Finish Confirmed for India Ahead of July 4 Launch
  9. In Secret Invasion, Marvel Swaps Superpowers for Spies
  10. Warner Bros. Is Trying to Bring Christopher Nolan Back Following Their Break-Up
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.