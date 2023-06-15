Technology News
Arunachal Police Launches Mobile App for Reporting Emergencies, Avail Services

Arunpol app has an emergency feature that helps users to reach out to a police station in a time of crisis.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 15 June 2023 13:36 IST
Photo Credit: Google Play

The ‘Arunpol’ app was launched by Chief Minister Pema Khandu

Highlights
  • Chief Minister also flagged off an ‘Arun Pol Sewa' vehicle during event
  • People can lodge complaints through the Arunpol app
  • It also provide tenant verifications and clearance certifications

In a bid to provide an online platform to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to register complaints in the time of crisis, the police has rolled out a mobile application for the safety and security of the citizens of the state, an official said.

The ‘Arunpol' application has an emergency feature through which one can easily reach out to a police station in a time of crisis, besides avail of a range of services, such as tenant verifications and clearance certification, at their fingertips, he said.

The app was launched by Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the civil secretariat here on Wednesday.

He also flagged off an ‘Arun Pol Sewa' vehicle during the event.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu said, “launched ‘Arunpol' App by which citizens can access a gamut of services like – police clearance certification, domestic help & tenant verifications, traffic services and lost report – provided by Arunachal Pradesh police.” Such interventions will further help the administration maintain the law and order situation in the state and ensure transparency, responsive and people-friendly policing, Khandu wrote on the micro-blogging site.

"Flagged off 'Arun Pol Sewa Vehicle', from civil secretariat that will create awareness about the work being done by the police to maintain law & order besides it will gather feedback from people," Khandu said.

State Home Minister Bamang Felix said the mobile application will facilitate common people to lodge complaints without coming to a police station.

Further reading: Arunachal police, Arunpol, Arunpol App
In Secret Invasion, Marvel Swaps Superpowers for Spies
